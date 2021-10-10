As far as I can tell, the debt ceiling limit is merely a gimmick that allows our government to buy goods and services, but put off paying for the purchases at that moment.
Ah, that sounds like a credit card. Buy on credit with the promise of paying later!
Who among us has not done that?
Wait! There’s more, apparently the debt ceiling limit is actually a top lid on how much our government can borrow in order to pay our debts.
“It is important to understand that the debt ceiling is not actually a limit on spending, but a limit on the Department of the Treasury’s ability to borrow money to pay the debt it already owes.” — Council on Foreign Relations, Sept. 28.
Watching Congress wrangle over the debt ceiling limit is unnerving.
It appears that our fine elected officials wish to skip out on paying the bills which are due for services and goods already provided!
Seriously? Are we that untrustworthy that we won’t pay our bills?
The Council on Foreign Relations reports, “The last increase in the debt ceiling happened in August 2019, when Congress suspended the limit until July 31, 2021.”
Oh, great, the last administration got out of paying our bills for much of its tenure?
During that time period, “...the Treasury has been employing what it calls ‘extraordinary measures’ to prevent a default, such as delaying payments to federal employees’ retirement accounts. At some point, however, these measures alone will not be enough, and the Treasury will run out of money. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen recently warned that this could happen as soon as October 18 (this coming Monday).” -Council on Foreign Relations.
Ah lovely! We’ve been accumulating our credit card debt over the last three years.
We really need to take this situation in hand and pay our bills!
When you or I fail over a period of time to pay our debts, we find ourselves in serious trouble.
The trouble a nation can generate by skipping out on its bills must be even greater.
Actually, if the political wrangling in Congress doesn’t end there is the danger that we will pass the deadline to pay up. In that case, “...the United States would be downgraded drastically, and the ultra-low interest rates that the Treasury pays on its bonds to raise money – which reflect their status as the world’s safest investment – would rise sharply, triggering a spike in overall interest rates in the United States and around the world, and potentially causing a recession. Payments for social security and other critical benefits, as well as military salaries, would stop. A government shutdown would certainly allow the Treasury to temporarily delay the impact of an unchanged debt ceiling; however, prior experience has shown that a shutdown is painful to government employees and average citizens alike and would simply delay for a few days the inevitable need to restore the government’s ability to borrow to pay for spending that has already been approved by Congress.” –Council on Foreign Relations.
This default catastrophe would be the result of two parties playing chicken. Obviously, Congress has played this game in recent years every time the debt ceiling needs to be raised. However, this time, with the intense partisanship and extreme rancor that exudes from Congress, the chicken players might just miss gauge each other and miss the debt ceiling deadline by a feather. That would be all it takes to set the nationwide – perhaps even worldwide – recession in motion.
Perhaps, I am overly fretful, but why take the chance?
Recall, that the United States came close to default in 2011. Actually, Congress still had time before the moment of default. That was the moment when the Republicans and Democrats were tussling over the Affordable Care Act.
Even so, a credit rating agency, Standard & Poor, preemptively – although briefly – downgraded our nation’s credit rating.
This debt ceiling default is too toxic a game to be toying with.
Curiously, very few nations seem to need a debt ceiling. In fact, Denmark is the only other major Western country to have the mechanism. Denmark’s debt ceiling is nearly the height of a cathedral ceiling, so that nation suffers little danger of exceeding it’s ceiling.
We have had the debt ceiling since 1917. President Woodrow Wilson came up with the idea as a way to avoid the hostility that the public – at the time – felt about engaging in a world war.
WWI was raging then and many of our populace were isolationists who functioned under the concept that the United States should mind its own business. (The concept is appealing.)
Plus, President Wilson had been reelected on the slogan “He kept us out of war.” So, it is likely, Wilson needed to take some extra steps to soften the blow of taking us right into the middle of World War I.
(In reflection, thank heavens Wilson did choose to move onto the war front.)
Fine, that worked then, but now the gimmick puts us in danger of sliding off the slope of financial stability. It is time to eliminate the debt ceiling. After all, at the very best, it looks like we are seriously considering not being responsible for our own debts. If we are that irresponsible, how can we continue to be a world power, an example and a leader?
As to where can we find the money? Well, back in the 1950s, the corporations and the very wealthy paid a much more sizable chunk of taxes than they do today. Perhaps we should pursue that avenue!
Note: Apparently, we’re going to go ahead and pay our bills, at least, through early December. Then we’ll be stuck revisiting this same ‘ole fight and being in the same jeopardy of defaulting on our debts. Right before Christmas! What timing!
Prepare for a brawl that can too easily end in a failure to pay our bills! Oops!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.