Piatt in British Columbia

A 2019 British Columbia mountain goat hunt tested Steve Piatt’s limits; he’ll try again in 2023, this time in Alaska.

 photo submitted

I’ve reached that age where I’ve come to expect that I’ll feel like something approaching lousy about half the time, but as long as the aches and pains are in different locations from one day to the next I don’t get overly concerned.

It’s true. A lifetime of activity in the outdoors and on various fields of play has left an accumulation of reminders of injuries past, and the inevitable aging process has only added to the mix.