Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is getting a lot of media — way out of proportion to the impact he has made as a candidate, measured by his low standing in the polls and the very modest amount of money he has raised.

The explanation for this seems clear. The media loves his sharp and aggressive animosity to and criticism of former President Donald Trump.

