It was 1776. The US was a baby nation-state. It was very proud of itself for its radical new democracy, the first, it was claimed, since the ancient Greeks. Great decision-making power was conferred to¼white men who owned property, except for Jews, Catholics, and Quakers.

Ugh. Sure, some states allowed Jewish, or Catholic, or Quaker men with property the vote, but not all states. Black people, Native Americans, and women? Of course not. Indeed, in the first election just six percent of adults in the new country were allowed to vote.