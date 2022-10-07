The hurricane season and the election season have converged in the United States. The prospect of catastrophic, irreversible climate change and the potential demise of democracy are both very real. The fate of these essential pillars of our society hinge largely on what we all do in the coming weeks and months.

The climate catastrophe enveloping the planet requires a truly global solution — one that a majority of the world’s population is eager to achieve. But the will of the masses means less and less these days, as more governments fall under control of autocrats. nationalists, racists, xenophobes and ideologues are gaining power in country after country.

Amy Goodman is the host of “Democracy Now!,” a daily international TV/radio news hour airing on more than 1,400 stations. She is the co-author, with Denis Moynihan and David Goodman, of the New York Times best-seller “Democracy Now!: 20 Years Covering the Movements Changing America.”