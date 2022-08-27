Since college football’s national championship was decided last January, there is no longer an off season for a sport that is a year-round enterprise for those who play, coach, recruit and pay the bills in collegiate athletic departments.

It was in July 2021 that the Southeastern Conference (SEC) added Oklahoma and Texas to their lineup by 2025. Not to sit idle and adhering to the timeless adage of “go west” the Big Ten (B1G) will welcome USC and UCLA the same year.