In last weekend’s staff introduction column, I mentioned the importance of our readers’ obvious passion for local news.
What I’d like to add to that sentiment is the popularity of The Daily and Weekend Review’s comics and crosswords, which falls under the advice section.
Here at The Daily Review, we’ve known that portion of our newspaper is incredibly important to our readers, but what we’ve recently learned is just how important.
Since our transition to a Saturday-only weekend edition, we’ve tried a couple different looks. Over the course of the past couple weeks, I’ve had several discussions with assistant editor Erik Berggren, as well as paginator Kirk Luvision on how we can improve that section. What we’ve come up with — and much to our readers’ pleasure — is the addition of two pages, which will be entirely devoted to our comic and crossword lovers.
The extra pages will allow enough space to combine every comic and crossword that was previously seen in both the Saturday and Sunday papers.
Most notably, the new pages will give additional space to the most popular crossword, Premier, which formerly ran on Sundays. Going forward, we have decided to run the answers to the Premier crossword in print on Tuesdays. Be sure to pick up a copy to see how you fared.
Once again, we would like to thank our loyal readers. With these additional enhancements, we trust you will thoroughly enjoy your weekend experience with us.
