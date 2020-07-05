What is the issue? I fail to see how wearing a mask diminishes an individual’s worth.
Yet, some folks – usually males – seem to be offended if they are asked – muchless ordered – to wear a facial mask – one that covers the nose and mouth.
Nevertheless, signs at the entrances of businesses that read “No shirt, No shoes, No service,” do not seem to elicit the same hostile responses. Plus, I cannot recall the last time I saw a driver passing on any double-yellow lined road in an obviously marked, ”no passing zone.”
I guess those who object to masks do not really have problems with regulations – whether those regs. are implemented by private businesses or by governments. It’s just masks that disturb them?
Geez, the masks are just an effort to contain airborne droplets that can spread the highly contagious COVID-19 flu virus!
Haven’t we all known – for quite some time – that head colds and flus are spread between people when we cough or sneeze? Didn’t we learn that in primary school? Weren’t we all taught – as tots – to turn our heads away from other folks when we coughed or sneezed? In my lifetime, we upgraded from using handkerchiefs or facial tissues to burying our mouths and noses either in our elbow sleeves or on the shoulder of our shirts. We were told that method precluded our transmitting our germs via our hands. Did anyone complain, then?
So, why would any of us ignore a virus as virulent as the one causing the current world-wide flu outbreak?
Granted, face masks can be uncomfortable. Breathing can be difficult, especially if you have breathing related issues or suffer from asthma – like my spouse and I do.
The challenge is to find masks that are easier to breath through, but that are still protective. If you have breathing issues ask your doctor for recommendations.
Yes, masks can pose problems communicating. For example, I struggle to hear, even with the assistance of hearing aids. Masks interfere with my ability to hear clearly. Plus, I now realize how reliant on lip reading I have become.
With the arrival of summer’s heat, wearing masks means an added increase in body temperatures. Still, unless we’re complete wimps, it seems we should be able to endure a little discomfort.
Usually, most defenders of going maskless end up patiently – if somewhat aggravatedly – explaining to me that having to wear a mask interferes with their freedom of speech.
Really? I have trouble hearing, but I have never had a problem talking. I can jabber on, all I want, about anything I want.
That usually marks the end of the conversation, unless they explain how it is a compromise of their First Amendment rights.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” –First Amendment, adopted Dec. 15, 1791.
Granted, the First Amendment does – among other things – protect our right to speak freely. Still, I do not see how wearing a mask diminishes that right.
On Sunday, June 28, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted the following:
“Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice — but if more (people) wear them, we’ll have MORE freedom to go out.”
David Abrams, a professor of social and behavioral sciences at the NYU School of Global Public Health said, “That cuts both ways. Those who don’t wear masks may feel a sense of solidarity, and those that do likely regard it ‘as an act of altruism and a way of helping each other out,’” –Market Watch, June 28.
Richard Mack, president of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, proved Abrams’ point, when he “... declared at an anti-mask rally in Scottsdale ... that mask mandates were government overreach and wouldn’t be enforced.
“We do have a pandemic in America and in Arizona,’ Mack added “But it’s not the coronavirus. The pandemic is one of universal corruption, the pandemic is one of the destruction of our Constitution.” –ABC News, June 27.
Vice President Mike Pence defending President Trump’s return to the campaign trail proclaimed, “Even in a health crisis, the American people don’t forfeit our constitutional rights.” –ABC News, June 27.
Since that moment, Vice President Pence has donned a mask and is now urging folks to wear masks.
Worries about our constitutional rights seem misplaced.
Shortly after our nation’s inception, we gave our government the right to declare martial law in the event of an emergency. We – the people – agreed that our government needed emergency powers in order to have the ability to keep us safe and to respond promptly to emergencies.
“Martial law can be declared by both the president and by Congress. The governor of a state may also declare martial law if it is included in that state’s constitution. However, Congress has never solely imposed it,” Military Times, March 17.
Emergencies can include crises: during wartime; during civil unrest; or during natural disasters.
(Obviously, a pandemic would fall under the natural disaster category.)
“‘Notorious examples (of imposed martial law) include Franklin D. Roosevelt’s internment of U.S. citizens and residents of Japanese descent during World War II and George W. Bush’s programs of warrantless wiretapping and torture after the 9/11 terrorist attacks,’” the Atlantic reported. “Abraham Lincoln conceded that his unilateral suspension of habeas corpus during the Civil War was constitutionally questionable, but defended it as necessary to preserve the Union,” –Military Times, March 17.
Some folks have questioned the validity of the COVID-19 pandemic. They postulate that the whole thing is a sham designed to frighten us. They explain that people who are frightened are more docile and thus are easier to control.
First: I want to meet these people who are so persuasive that they can consort with the leaders of nations like China, Russia, the Philippines, or Syria. That is amazing! These conspirators are that effective in getting a disparate world to pretend that a make-believe virus is running rampant and that many, many people are terribly ill? Really? The conspirators’ talents are being wasted. They should be trying to achieve peace in the Middle East.
Second: What would be their ultimate goal? World domination? Doesn’t seem plausible. Besides, don’t they realize what a pain ruling the entire world would be?
Third: Some folks claim we – the world – have just overreacted. That seems – or, at least seemed – the most plausible. In fact, back in February when the pandemic became obvious in the United States, I tried to believe we we’re just in a blind panic. Time – and increased infections and deaths – have put that wishful thought to rest.
Granted, our government failed to get ahead of the epidemic and information from our government regarding the effectiveness of masks was confusing.That was basically because the medical advisers, including the Center for Disease Control, and the medical community were concerned – and rightly so – that our medical caretakers would not have enough masks to safely do their jobs. Their jobs were to save those of us who succumbed to COVID-19.
Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, explained that, “Masks are not 100 percent protective. However, they certainly are better than not wearing a mask. Both to protect you, (or) if you happen to be a person who maybe feels well, but has an asymptomatic infection that you don’t even know about, to prevent you from infecting someone else,” –The Hill, June 16.
“Fauci avoided taking direct aim at the President but said he personally wears a mask ‘not only because I want to protect others and to protect myself, but also to set an example.’” –ABC, June 27.
Even though we, here in Pennsylvania, have moved into the “Green” status and are presumably on our way to returning to something more akin to what used to be normal, we should not cast caution aside. Witness the increase in the hospitalization due to this flu in some states – mostly Southern and Western states. It appears that they may have moved toward opening their businesses, too quickly.
On Friday, (June 26) members of the White House coronavirus task force once again urged Americans to practice social distancing, to wash their hands, and to wear face coverings when in public. –Reported by ABC News, June 27.
Again, masks are protective equipment, not gags!
So talk all you want, but please be a responsible citizen.
Follow the medical experts recommendations. Wear a mask.
Since we live in a democratic republic, it is incumbent on us all to protect each other.
I fear if we ignore the medical advice, we will increase the spread of the virus and thus find ourselves having to endure more intense and more debilitating quarantining than we’ve seen thus far.
Do you think some folks still don’t realize that when I wear a mask, I am actually protecting you, more? Likewise, your mask – assuming you’re wearing one – it protects me, more?
(Note: As of Thursday, July 2, Gov. Wolf mandated that folks going out in public must wear masks where they can not reliably practice social distancing.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.