One-hundred years ago, at the end of May, Greenwood was in the midst of a “race riot.”
The stage was set, on Memorial Day, May 31, 1921, when 19-year-old Dick Rowland was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old female who operated an elevator in a downtown Tulsa department store. Rowland operated a shoe-shine stand near that same store.
Police were called. Rowland was taken into custody.
Shortly after his arrest, rumors spread that a lynch party was being organized to execute “justice” — naturally, without a trial. By the way, Rowland was Black.
In no time, a mob of a hundred or more armed white men surrounded the jail, demanding that Rowland be handed over to them. A much smaller group of Black men, some armed, arrived in an effort to protect Rowland. (Rowland was eventually exonerated.)
Somehow the sheriff was able to talk the crowd down. He defused the volatile situation and convinced everyone to return to their homes. However, as the groups moved to leave, one white man attempted to disarm a Black man.
At that point, a shot rang out. That unleashed an immediate and intense barrage of shots that left both Blacks and whites dead.
News of the clash spread instantly. In no time, a hostile mob of armed whites headed to the Greenwood section of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Greenwood — by nightfall of the following day, June 1 — was devastated.
“The massacre left somewhere between 30 and 300 people dead, mostly African Americans and destroyed Tulsa’s prosperous Black neighbourhood of Greenwood, known as the ‘Black Wall Street.’ More than 1,400 homes and businesses were burned, and nearly 10,000 people were left homeless. Despite its severity and destructiveness, the Tulsa race massacre was barely mentioned in history books until the late 1990s, when a state commission was formed to document the incident. “--Encyclopaedia Britannica, May 17, 2021.
In retrospect, it appears likely that the death toll was closer to 300 souls. The massacre is an example of our tendency to under-report such incidents.
In the end, some 40 square blocks of Greenwood were obliterated.
Arguably, one of the single worst incidents of racial violence in our history, the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 was originally mislabeled the “Tulsa Race Riot of 1921.” By implication, a race riot suggested that the incident was a riot originated and perpetrated by Blacks.
It is no surprise then, that while “...a handful of Black people were charged with riot-related offenses, no white Tulsa residents were charged with murder or looting.” — History.com
This speaks to our nation’s ability to — at least — ignore, if not bury, history that is painful.
Such responses are not only unethical, but very counterproductive. Granted, it was our ancestors who inflicted the trauma, however by choosing to hide from the realities of our nation’s past wrongs, we deepen the remaining scars of the victims.
Perhaps Tulsa and our nation are finally confronting our shameful past.
Hopefully, the residents of Greenwood will be given a voice and afforded some sense of vindication.
In fact, on May 19, three Greenwood massacre survivors testified before a House Judiciary subcommittee.
The committee is currently evaluating reparations for survivors and descendants of the massacre.
“...three centenarians recalled how the violence, among the worst attacks of racial violence in U.S. history, changed the trajectory of their lives. They described feeling safe, even prosperous, before the attack, surrounded by friends and family in a neighborhood of mostly Black-owned businesses.” — The New York Times, May 20.
“Viola Ford Fletcher, 107, said she still remembered seeing the Black men being shot and bodies in the street, could smell the smoke and hear the screams. She was 7 at the time.
“I have lived through the massacre every day. Our country may forget this history, but I cannot,” she stressed.
“Hughes Van Ellis, Ms. Fletcher’s 100-year-old, younger brother, said the survivors had been made to feel that they were “unworthy of justice, that we were less valued than whites.
“We aren’t just black-and-white pictures on a screen. We are flesh and blood. I was there when it happened. I’m still here,” Van Ellis explained.
Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, testified via remote video during the hearing.
She was only 6 years old during the massacre and she felt that she would not “...make it out of the attacks alive. Now her name is being used to fund-raise for others, and she waited too long for justice,” she said, emphatically.
“People in positions of power, many just like you, have told us to wait. Others have told us it’s too late. It seems that justice in America is always so slow, or not possible for Black people. And we are made to feel crazy just for asking for things to be made right,” Randle asserted. — The New York Times, May 20.
The survivors’ profound testimonies drew a standing ovation from the entire committee, including both Democrats and Republicans.
That’s a step forward — a small step.
However, for one hundred years, we have hidden from the truth of the Greenwood massacre. Shame on us!
Still, we are making incremental progress.
By talking about these egregious acts, we begin — hopefully — to face our ugly past and by doing so provide an open forum for the victims and the offspring of those victims to — at long last — talk openly about the destruction of Greenwood and its residents.
Facing the truth can be hard! However, by not hiding from this atrocious act, by openly listening, we can gain a better understanding of the plight of Blacks and of their prominent role in our nation’s history.
Hopefully, this progress will lead to a day when we, as a people and as a nation, find such incidents nearly impossible to fathom, not because anyone questions the validity of the Greenwood massacre history, but because they live in a future where nothing even resembling that massacre of Blacks ever takes place.
“We can’t permit ourselves to bury our history or sidestep our moral obligations. Facing ourselves makes us stronger..” — S. Nevada.
