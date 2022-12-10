Democrats are missing the moment. Instead of going after Elon Musk for defending free speech and being transparent with the public about the alarming censorship and election interference that took place at Twitter during the 2020 election, they should be working alongside Republicans to investigate Big Tech.

We know that unchecked partisan content monitors and others at Twitter and Facebook meddled in the 2020 election by censoring accurate news reports on Hunter Biden’s laptop and suppressed information about its damning contents on its platforms to help Joe Biden get elected. Democrats ought to realize that if Silicon Valley can do that in a general election, they can also do it in a primary or any election, and no one is safe — in either party.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.