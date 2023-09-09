Amazing how it’s 80 degrees in September and I’m talking about winter already, but that’s how farming is.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 7:54 am
Amazing how it’s 80 degrees in September and I’m talking about winter already, but that’s how farming is.
I just disked a field Wednesday to plant. For those that don’t know, farmers plant cover crops in the fall.
What are cover crops? They’re the crop farmers plant on fields that have already been harvested, like corn and soybeans fields. Tilling up hayfields and planting something different in them for next year is also common. That’s what I was doing.
But cover crops were originally meant as a conservation practice. A field that’s been stripped of its grain crops and left over the winter is vulnerable to erosion. Wind blows away dry soil, while rain and snowmelt carries off more. It doesn’t take much before the most valuable part of your field, the topsoil, is stripped away and all the fish in the local stream are dead.
So we plant crops on that field, which bring a couple benefits:
1) The roots and residue of the plant will hold and protect your topsoil, which is a practice worth its weight in gold
2) If your crop doesn’t “winterkill” it’ll be there growing in the spring, giving you a head start on your growing season.
The simplest crop to plant would be a type of grass like Ryegrass, but we’re a little past the recommended planting date for it. Barley is a good one cover, and we’re planting Winter Wheat right now. Triticale can wait till close to October for planting, if you trust the advice of Penn State.
It’s important to know what you plan to *do* with that crop in the spring, however. If you’re going to plant a grass or clover mix, planting oats might be the right choice. It winter kills, meaning you won’t have to harvest any of it, just plow or no-till drill right through it. I’m still of the opinion that the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine is going to lead to higher and higher wheat prices worldwide. For the hungry people’s sake, I hope that’s not true, but you’ve got to be ready.
Planting cover crops is definitely not the first lesson you learn in Farming 101, but it’s definitely an investment of time and energy now that pays off later. For the sake of all our farmers and the environment, I hope you all get your cover crops in in time.
Matt Jennings is a staff writer at The Daily Review, as well as a seventh-generation farmer in LeRoy Township. He raises beef cows and crops with his family.
