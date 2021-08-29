I do not get it! Apparently a graduate law-school course is being taught in our public schools — K through 12 — throughout our nation.
Imagine that! Wow! Are our schools filled with students who are so advanced that they can comprehend applying a method of evaluating or analyzing our nation’s various laws and the impact those laws have on our society?
Gosh, I had no idea our school students were that advanced. Impressive!
I am certain you’ve heard about it. It is the Critical Race Theory. Also called CRT for short.
To be accurate, it really should have been called Analytical Race Theory, since the word “critical” that is used in the title actually means to evaluate — to determine what is positive and what is negative.
The word “critical” is more commonly used in its negative definition — meaning to decry or to ridicule. Whereas, the word “critical” in Critical Race Theory means to evaluate or assess — such as to evaluate the impact of our laws.
According to a May 18 article in Education Week, “The topic has exploded in the public arena this spring—especially in K-12, where numerous state legislatures are debating bills seeking to ban its use in the classroom.”
Again, what? This methodology is being taught to my grandkids?
That confounds me. I had not heard of Critical Race Theory before. Since I taught in the 70s and early 80s, shouldn’t I have come across it? No! I have not! Nor have my three kids or any of my grandkids shared any information about CRT, either. They were and — most still are — in public school. OK, perhaps I missed it because the application of CRT is recent. No, apparently it has been in use for decades.
“Critical race theory is an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”
“The basic tenets of critical race theory, or CRT, emerged out of a framework for legal analysis in the late 1970s and early 1980s,” --Education Week — May 18.
I do not understand why, but for some reason, this past spring, several states enacted laws prohibiting the teaching of CRT in their public schools.
Thus, I assume that in response to the brouhaha over the presumed — or even potential — use of CRT in schools, “...some (school) district officials have issued mission statements, resolutions, or spoken about changes in their policies using some of the discourse of CRT.”
However, “...it’s not clear to what degree educators are explicitly teaching the concepts, or even using curriculum materials or other methods that implicitly draw on them. For one thing, scholars say, much scholarship on CRT is written in academic language or published in journals not easily accessible to K-12 teachers.” --Education Week — May 18.
Obviously, I cannot say for certain whether public schools are teaching or not teaching CRT. Really, it does not seem very likely. After all, if I understand how the course is implemented, it is used to evaluate books of law. Heck, I struggle just to read wills, muchless figure out how to evaluate laws.
Even though it has been rumored that some teachers in some area schools are teaching Critical Race Theory, I struggle to believe it true. If it were, we would likely hear specifics about where and how it is being taught. Possibly there would even be protests on the “offending” school’s grounds.
In any event, teaching CRT seems like a wasted effort. It appears akin to trying to teach fourth-year Greek to students who are just beginning to study Greek! Shouldn’t the instructor start with the basic Greek language? Wouldn’t it be a waste of time and effort to ask a class of first-year students to translate — and then critique — Greece’s classic literature?
Although, our public schools should evaluate how well they are teaching their students about slavery.
According to a Southern Poverty Law Center 2018 report:
“Schools are not adequately teaching the history of American slavery, educators are not sufficiently prepared to teach it, textbooks do not have enough material about it, and – as a result – students lack a basic knowledge of the important role it played in shaping the United States and the impact it continues to have on race relations in America.”
It is depressing that we are not doing a better job of accurately teaching our history! Although, I am not surprised! All of my years of either attending school, teaching in school, or interacting with my kids’ and grandkids’ schools, I have seen inadequate efforts toward ensuring students gain an accurate and thorough understanding of slavery, the Civil War and the Civil Rights movement.
In the 1980s/90s, when my children attended public school, I thought there was a dearth of history classes.
Unfortunately, I was unsuprised when my kids came home and assured me that the real reason the Civil War was fought was — “states’ rights.”
I had heard the same cause presented, back in the 1950s, when I was moved from West Virginia schools to Ohio schools. I didn’t believe it then nor now. Oh, technically, I suppose it’s true. The Southern states fought for “states’ rights to own slaves.”
That is just one oversight or — in reality — one misdirection that takes place in many of our nation’s public schools.
(Note: Yes, amazingly, West Virginia ascribed slavery as the reason for the Civil War.)
We need to face the stark, unhappy reality that it is likely that the 13 colonies would never have become united if our founding fathers had refused to incorporate slavery in our inception.
Make no mistake, all 13 colonies held slaves! Even so, It is an unfortunate fact that our Southern colonies were far more economically reliant on slave labor and naturally were much more committed to the continuation of slavery.
In fact, I do not see how anyone can realistically review our founding and not see the glaring truth that our entire nation’s foundation is based on the slave labors of others!
Granted, it is a cringe-worthy realization! Still, if we continue to deny this fact of our nation’s inception, if we continue to run from the thought that we — who are white — might be just a tad prejudiced, we will never attain our “better angels” status.
Good grief, folks, think about it!
Blacks built the White House! Black slaves, that is!
Pat Nevada, whose opinions are her own, lives near Gettysburg.
