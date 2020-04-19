If, like me, you have been on this planet for seven decades or longer, you likely recall being trained by our elders to always cover our coughs and sneezes. The rule was hands over the nose and mouth, preferably using a handkerchief or tissue.
In fact, I recall training our offspring in the same routine. One, it was only good manners! Two, we all realized that common colds and flus were transmitted via the fluid droplets from our noses and mouths. Thus, we were making our best effort to help prevent the spread of colds and of flu viruses.That’s until we became pointedly aware of what was painfully obvious. By covering our coughs and sneezes with our hands — even using tissues and handkerchieves — we were still effectively spreading those nasty little germs and viruses. Sneeze on hand, then shake somebody’s hand or hand them a piece of fruit. Yuck. Yet, that’s what we did for decades upon decades. Finally, we did realize that sneezing in our elbows would help diminish the germ/viral spread a little.
Now, we’re faced with wearing coverings over our faces — at least the lower portions of our faces.
Really, I do not see how anyone can make a case that wearing a mask is a bad idea.
Take the dandelion’s life cycle. Consider that the mucus droplets from the nose and mouth contain the virus in much the way those fine hairy white plumes carry the dreaded dandelion seeds on the air currents. Wafting through the breeze, those fine strands of the plant billow forth to infect our pristine, green lawns with their seeds. (A word for dandelions: I actually think their vivid yellow pincushion blooms are lovely. Even the bouncing white-headed blowballs have an appeal. Well, especially to my grandkids. Granted, the remaining thorny leaves are a pain and are ugly, plus they will take over the lawn killing off the grass.)
Obviously, the most effective method to stop the spread of COVID-19 — stay home. However, when the moment arrives — as it most likely will _ that you need medicines or some groceries and you find you must venture forth, why not wear a mask?
Granted, we do not want to use masks — like the N-95 — that our medical workers need. That would be egregious. However, cloth masks are available. Actually, we just recently purchased some through our local pharmacy, in New Oxford. The masks are made by a seamstress who has devoted her time and energy to proper mask creations. It helps that she uses different fabric prints to make the masks more appealing.
We like shopping locally when possible, but there is also a wide variety of masks available online.
Also, if you are creative, there are CDC (Center for Disease Control) approved directions online for making masks. To find approved patterns for making your own face masks, visit the following sites:
Joann; Pinterest; CDC.gov.; Good House Keeping or YouTube. –info from-https://www.cnet.com/how-to/coronavirus-face-mask-what-you-need-to-know-about-making-a-covering-at-home/
Before it dawned on us that we had some masks to be used against toxic paint fumes, my spouse and I had resorted to wrapping scarves around our faces or using broad headbands. Hey, it is better than nothing.
Besides, I used to have an abundance of saliva, as a result when I talked I tended to spray folks. I recall being asked if I “... served towels with my showers?” Yes, disgusting! I know, not to mention dreadfully embarrassing. My elders worked hard to help me curb the flying saliva problem. Finally, I was successful, for the most part. That is until recently, naturally. Thus, even if I just go for a walk down our now, nearly untraveled backroad, you will find me wearing a mask of some sort.
Some misinformation online recommends that only those who have symptoms need to wear masks. However, in the case of COVID-19, that won’t work! You can be a carrier, spreading that virus far and wide and yet have nary a symptom.
Amazingly, some folks still do not realize that wearing masks protects other people — the ones they come in contact with — from any germs/viruses that they — the mask wearer — may carry.
So, it is time for us to emulate those comic book superheroes. Wear a mask and perhaps save a life.
Actually, as of last Wednesday, April 15, Gov. Tom Wolf made mask-wearing in public mandatory in Pennsylvania.
A few creatively witty individuals have injected some humor into this glum situation by wearing cartoon character masks. For example, the Bugs Bunny mask always cracks me up. I keep wanting to ask, “Hey, wha-aat’s up Doc?”
Besides protecting others, it does seem logical — at least to me _ that just blocking one’s own nose and mouth might afford, at least, a modicum of protection. Plus, if the mask wearer has glasses or sunglasses to protect the eyes, so much the better.
However, we still need to be careful to observe the 6-foot social distancing or physical distancing rule. It still applies, but once we’re all garbed in masks and eye covers, we tend to lose track of keeping our distance. For me, I struggle to hear. I mean I am hard of hearing, so the distance separation makes hearing more of a challenge. Top that off with the fact that I cannot see anybody’s lips. So much for my efforts to lip read. Granted, that’s a small inconvenience given what many folks are enduring, now.
Over the last two months, I have seen an increase in the number of folks wearing masks when they are out. I’d estimate 90-plus percent of shoppers had masks on. In fact, the couple of folks without masks were quite conspicuous. (Update: As of last Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf issued rules requiring masks in public.)
(Note: I anticipate that, by the time this column hits print — a week from the moment when I’m writing — it’s likely most folks will either be having groceries delivered to their abodes or — like us — they will be using the grocery stores’ curbside pickup.) Yet another sign of our neighborhoods’ willingness to work together, yet separately.
As my spouse observed, recently, it appears that for the most part, “Americans’ fears seemed to translate unto community support.” — S. Nevada.
I have to agree with him. It appears that we — at least in our local area — are trying to do our part.
If together, we continue this separation, then perhaps sooner — rather than later — we can get together, again. Although, we should be cautious and not rush our return to togetherness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.