Appalling! Unbelievable! The scene looked like a clip from a cataclysmic movie!
People, many garbed in dark clothing; some bearing arms; most wearing red MAGA hats and toting various flags, crowded the U.S. Capitol building. The horrific scene filled the T.V. screen.
Some rioters scaled the building’s walls; while some sat on it’s parapets; others slammed flag poles against glass doors and windows; some even bludgeoned Capitol Police with nothing less than American flags.
Surely, the scene must depict a bizarre fictional event.
It was Wednesday afternoon, January 6, 2021, the day that the U.S. House was required — by the Constitution – to ceremonially certify and seal the results of the electoral votes.
The scene unfolded before our eyes. Astonishingly, it was real!
I was startled, but, oddly, not actually surprised by the hostile attempt to invade our capitol building.
I was saddened to see so many people felt so excluded from our political process that they felt compelled to resort to such drastic measures. Unfortunately, the actions resulted in grave injuries and five deaths.
Also, it was disconcerting that protesters threatened to harm – or even to kill – our senators and representatives.
Fortunately by evening, the Capitol Police and National Guard had dispersed the crowd.
Some rioters vehemently vowed they would return to assault the Capitol, again. They didn’t.
The National Guard was deployed throughout Washington, D.C. for the rest of the month and helped maintain peace.
However, despite the Guard being stationed around the Capitol Building and through D.C.’s streets, I suspect some of the original protesters had second thoughts about the wisdom of being caught up in an operation that resulted in such violence, so they wisely chose – of their own volition – to stay out of town.
After the January 6 uprising, the peaceful transfer of power from President 45 to President 46 became a major priority.
Would folks who were disgruntled with the last general election’s results disrupt the impending, January 20, inauguration?
Since there was no general cry of support for the rioters, apparently the majority of us are not in favor of a hostile takeover of our government. Fortunately, the transition of power was not only peaceful, but it was solemnly eloquent despite crowd-size COVID restrictions.
Thus, notwithstanding the jarring sight of American citizens storming the building where our elected representatives hammer out and implement legislation, our democracy held.
Remarkable!
Perhaps our democratic form of government is elastic enough to withstand extreme dissent. Granted, our democratic-republic is bruised, but it still stands.
The inauguration came and went, without incident.
At the inauguration, one guest speaker stood out – Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old poet. She eloquently described our current moment with her poem “The Hill We Climb.”
If you did not see this young poet laureate, do yourself a favor, search for “Amanda Gorman.” You can either watch her poetry reading of “The Hill We Climb” or you can read the verses yourself. However, her presentation is amazingly enhanced by her fluid hand moves that help accentuate her poem.
In the poem, Ms. Gorman offers this summarization of our nation’s situation:
“Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed
a nation that isn’t broken
but simply unfinished...”
Ms. Gorman proved words matter! She exuded healing and hope. She filled the ceremony with an abiding sense of joy. She was inspirational.
Contrast the alarming scene, January 6, on the Capitol steps and inside the building, with the serenity of the presentation on those same steps at the Inauguration, January 20.
Our nation endures. Indeed, our democracy survives.
Now, it remains for our elected officials to do their jobs.
We must communicate our wishes to them. Email and phone messages provide an easy way to reachout to those who represent us. Plus, there is snail-mail. Granted, snail-mail does not have the advantage of instantly reaching its destination, plus it requires more work on our part, however, it does have the advantage of being more impressive. It shows the recipients that we have put forth extra effort.
Also, we must remain active in the political process. Our elections are the best way to put a government in place that will follow our dictates. We are, after all, as A. Lincoln proclaimed in his “Gettysburg Address,” a government “...by the people, for the people and of the people.”
Do we need to upgrade our election process? Yes, no doubt! We are not far from the day when most of us will vote via email. We need to prepare for that day.
Also, we need to ensure that all of us – voters – trust our election process.
Do I believe that the general election of 2020 was rigged? No!
Were there issues? Yes, we were not really prepared to hold an election during a pandemic. However, due to the Herculean efforts on the part of election officials, this last general election became one of the most transparent and honest ever.
Still, we need to show all voters that, in fact, our system does work.
Our democracy depends on it! And, we depend on our democracy to assure our freedoms.
