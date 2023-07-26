HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Democratic control of the lower chamber of the state legislature slipped for the second time this session when State Rep. Sara Innamorato of Allegheny County announced she had resigned from office to focus on her run for Allegheny County chief executive in November. Her departure means the state House will once again be tied at 101-101.

If you are having a hard time keeping score of how many times power has shifted since January when the legislature was sworn in, the session began with the Republicans holding a slim two-seat majority. That edge quickly evaporated the following month when the three vacant House seats, caused by one death and two state House members winning higher office, were all won by Democrats in special elections.

