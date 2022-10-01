With the midterms on the horizon and President Joe Biden’s dismal approval numbers causing alarm within the Democratic Party, former President Barack Obama is playing the race card trying to shift the narrative from Biden’s failed leadership to falsely insinuating that Republicans are “racists” for opposing mass illegal immigration.

On Sunday at the L’Attitude conference, an event for Latino business professionals in San Diego, Obama said, “Right now, the biggest fuel behind the Republican agenda is related to immigration and the fear that somehow America’s character is going to be changed if, people of darker shades, there are too many of them here,” according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

