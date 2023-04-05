DeSantis wins over Pennsylvania grassroots activists and leaves no doubt he's running
Photo credit: Salena Zito

CAMP HILL, Pennsylvania — Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., left little doubt during his speech Saturday to Keystone State conservatives gathered for the annual Pennsylvania Leadership Conference: He is running for the Republican nomination for president. Nothing and no one will get in his way of doing that.

“We have a responsibility to preserve what the founders of our country called the sacred fire of liberty,” the Florida governor said in his closing remarks of the nearly hourlong speech that brought attendees at the Penn Harris conference center, even those with red MAGA hats on, to their feet several times.

