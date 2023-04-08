Some things are constants in farming, like inconvenient weather and rock bottom prices.
But how farmers deal with issues is often something that doesn’t change. The approach of past generations — “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” — still solves problems, but it could use updating.
More and more, the farmers in our area are finding a way to adapt to the times. Sometimes that’s a simple change. A farmer who exclusively breeds cows with bulls might try artificial insemination for a while to inject high-pedigree genetics into the herd.
Sometimes agriculturalists take a more dramatic shift, like planting tree breaks in the center of a field prone to washouts and wind in order to preserve soil.
The point of making changes is not always what you’re changing but that you’re changing. The healthy farms in our area are finding ways to shift the paradigm. Maybe a farmer holds a part-time job to supplement his income. Maybe some of that rich manure gets shifted to a garden, reducing the grocery bill each week with fresh potatoes and beans.
My personal favorite adaptions that I’ve seen in the area are farmers growing fruit trees, or keeping a few goats to use as organic weed trimmers. A popular method for the small farmers who rotate pasture often is to keep a rolling chicken coop in with the other animals; chickens are natural carnivores, and will eat flies and maggots that might otherwise pester your other livestock.
Farmers more than most are reliant on institutional memory and the lessons of the past to keep up with the modern world. To get ahead of the curve though, it might be time to add a few twists and flavors to keep your operation afloat. Stay open minded to change.
Matt Jennings is a staff writer at The Daily Review, as well as a seventh-generation farmer in LeRoy Township. He raises beef cows and crops with his family.
