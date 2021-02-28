Wait! That can’t be right!
I must have mis-heard. It’s not unusual, my ears often fail me.
It’s not that chairpersons of political parties are given to frequent lies, but rarely do they engage in such forthright confessions – and so publicly.
So, I was gobsmacked when Dave Ball proclaimed that, “We did not send him there to vote his conscience,”
Ball was talking about our state’s Republican senator, Patrick Toomey.
Ball, who is the chair of the Washington County Republican Party, speaking on KDKA Channel 2, Pittsburgh, on February 15, further conceded, “We did not send him there to do the right thing, whatever he said he was doing. We sent him there to represent us, and we feel very strongly that he did not represent us.”
Okey-dokey, then!
Impressive! I have to admit that I cannot recall ever hearing someone in such a political position make such an honest, open, public confession.
It is remarkable that this is the first time I have witnessed such admissions, especially since I have been on this planet for nearly seven and a half decades and that as a kid, I watched some politically clever types – yes, in West Virginia.
My hat is off to Chairman Ball for his integrity in explaining why he and several other Republican County leaders felt the need to chastise Sen. Toomey.
Although, I do question his statement! Did Ball really mean to say that he — and those who agreed with the censure – meant that Sen. Toomey should ignore his own conscience – just chuck his better judgement?
If Chairman Ball meant exactly what he said, and indeed, he and his colleagues did not send Sen. Toomey to D.C. to do the “right thing,” then they must have sent the esteemed Senator there to do the “wrong thing”?
Eh? Really?
They want their elected leaders to “do no right; instead do wrong!”
Can it be that so many county political leaders throughout our state agree with Chairman Ball?
According to a February 15 article in The Hill, Republican leaders in Centre, Clarion, Lawrence, Northumberland, Snyder, Washington and York counties all voted to censure Sen. Toomey.
The censure was in response to Toomey’s February 13 vote regarding the charge that former President Trump instigated the Jan. 6 insurrection against our U.S. Capitol.
Sen. Toomey, along with seven other Republicans joined the 50 Democratic senators and voted in favor of conviction.
Since then, five of the seven senators have been censured by their state parties. Sen. Mitt Romney, of Utah, and Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, have escaped censure.
A February 19 editorial in the Philadelphia Inquirer opined regarding our state’s response:
“The censure culture consuming Pennsylvania’s Republican Party sets a paradoxical political standard.
“Vote your conscience? Party officials howl with outrage and demand a meeting to consider censuring Sen. Pat Toomey.
“Face death threats for doing your job? Party officials still can’t muster a word of support for City Commissioner Al Schmidt.
“Both Republicans offended former President Donald Trump — Toomey for voting to convict him in an impeachment trial, Schmidt for pushing back on Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.”
It must be that I have a backwards – or upside down – view of how a representative democracy is supposed to work.
I always cast my votes for candidates whom I believe will make every effort to represent me, but who will not ignore their consciences in those efforts.
That any political official whom I have helped vote into office would knowingly – and so blatantly – commit an unethical act is an appalling thought.
Admittedly, I am a bit of a Pollyanne when it comes to politics. I do not agree with that old saw, ”How can you tell if a politician is lying?” The flippant answer, in question form: “Are his lips moving?”
Granted, in my decades of observing politicians, I have seen a few who are exceedingly vain – a few who could not distinguish truth from untruth or perhaps they could, but simply did not care. That ilk of politicians often were opportunists, concerned only about themselves. Naturally, those very same politicians “did not give a fig” for their constituents’ concerns or needs, either.
However, the majority of politicians – I have seen over my lifetime – appear to believe in President Reagan’s characterization of our nation. “America is a shining city upon a hill whose beacon light guides freedom-loving people everywhere.”
The only way our nation can succeed in being that “shining light” is for each elected official to trust her/his values regarding fairness. Thus, they cannot always be blinded – or shackled – by ideology.
We, the voters, have to feel secure that If push comes to shove our representatives will err on the side of the angels. Otherwise, there is grave danger that our form of government will deteriorate and hazard becoming an autocracy fraught with leaders who are only focused on personal power and their own financial gains.
Thus, when our leaders are trying their darndest to represent us, it is the case that “Some things supersede ideology.” -S. Nevada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.