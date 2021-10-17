Grand-Kid-9 watched her older brother, Grand-Kid-7, head off to pre-K, every morning after breakfast. Then she joined in his excitement when he returned home for lunch. He always had colorful papers and fun art projects that he could hardly wait to share with his family. Sometimes he even brought paper horns or hats that he had made in class or occasionally clay figurines – like the image of a kitty cat or a snowman.
GK-9 dreamed of the day when she would be old enough to attend pre-kindergarten.
She had also heard fun tales about pre-K activities from her eldest sister and their older cousins.
We adults kept telling her that her time would come when she would be old enough to go enjoy all the fun and take part in all the learning that the pre-K program offered.
Finally, the day came. She turned 4 years old in June. Her parents went to sign her up for that coming fall’s class.
Alas, the pre-K class was filled. There was no room! The teachers were very apologetic and offered to add her name to the list of other pre-K applicants.
Everyone was disappointed. They really liked the pre-K that GK-9’s siblings had attended. Plus, it was located in proximity and it was reasonably priced. However, they reconnoitered.
They would simply sign her up at another pre-K.
(Oh, it might require a longer drive and it might be more expensive. Yet, her parents figured it was vital and they would pinch their pennies and they would manage somehow.)
Ah, there was the catch! Every pre-K where they applied, in 2018, was already filled to the max.
The places were all very gracious.They all apologized. They all offered to add her name to their waiting lists. Most suggested other facilities, even some places out of the general area.
Yes, you know how this ends.
GK-9 never did get to attend a pre-K.
The spring of 2019 all the pre-Ks were, of course, still filled.
That fall, GK-9 finally skipped off to school. Needless to say, she was thrilled. At last, she’d made it to school – to kindergarten.
I was thrilled for her, but I was saddened that she had missed out on a great, enriching and early-life experience.
As a former first-grade teacher who had the privilege of also teaching in daycare, I have seen, firsthand, the benefits that preschool and pre-K provided.
(The currently proposed Build Back Better Bill – or safety net package – which is languishing in Congress, would not only fund pre-kindergarten classes for kids 4 through 5 year olds, but also preschool children who are 3 through 4 year olds. The bill would further provide daycare for infants – meaning parents could access care for their tykes who are still in diapers.)
Actually, the center, in Hanover, where I was privileged to work, not only offered all of that, but it even provided an outstanding kindergarten class.
It was amazing! Not only did I see the way my pupils’ abilities to interact socially improved, but I also saw that they vastly enhanced their communication skills – some by quantum leaps. Self-control was another vital skill set that they developed. Granted some more so than others, but all of them advanced.
The bonus, teaching these excited, engaged young ones was fun. Not only were the children enthusiastic – and believe me, they were – but also the activities we participated in were enjoyable. Actually, we played, pretending to be grown up, or to be space explorers or even acting out the various fairy tales. The kids knew the tales well. Some even vied to be the Big Bad Wolf. We read a wide variety of stories. We colored, painted murals and windows. Yes, we painted on the windows. Naturally, we played with clay; we made pots; we planted seeds and watched them grow. We cooked, always stringently observing safety rules. (And, every time, I heaved a sigh of relief when we successfully completed the activity without incident and we were tasting the results of our efforts. Most were yummy! A perennial favorite recipe was a candy called Haystacks made with melted butterscotch bits and chow mein noodles.)
What? You thought that all the time we were just playing?
Yes, even cooking felt like play, Admittedly, it was all fun!
However, how the heck did you think kids learned? They play!
While I worked with the 4 year olds in my class, my 3-year-old son was busily interacting in the 3-year-olds’ class. A few years later, his twin sisters enjoyed that same class and reaped as many – perhaps more – benefits.
Watching my class-full of pupils blossom was always rewarding. Watching my own offspring as they matured was amazing. They learned skills that I – as a parent – would have sworn they were incapable of at their tender ages.
In fact, GK-9’s uncle, her aunt and her mom all had benefited from pre-K. It is a shame that nearly four decades later, she could not even access preschool or pre-K because the market did not have enough facilities to meet the demand.
I cannot imagine what a single parent struggling to make ends meet – who barely earns enough to feed and shelter offspring, much less save any money for childcare or preschool – does to provide enrichment for her/his child.
Obviously, there is a nationwide need for preschool and pre-K. There is also a dire need for daycare. Daycare could help free parents to go to work in order, hopefully, to earn a living wage, or – perhaps – to even return to school themselves.
What are economically disadvantaged parents to do? How can they hope to better prepare their children to start and succeed in school?
A Brookings Education study indicated that, “Convincing evidence shows that children attending a diverse array of state and school district pre-K programs are more ready for school at the end of their pre-K year than children who do not attend pre-K. Improvements in academic areas such as literacy and numeracy are most common…” April 4, 2017.
As would be expected, disadvantaged pupils and pupils not fluent in English benefit the most.
An NPR May 4, 2017 article reported, “While all kids benefit from preschool, poor and disadvantaged kids often make the most gains. ‘Researchers who study pre-K education often find that children who have had early experiences of economic scarcity and insecurity gain more from these programs than their more advantaged peers.’”
The same NPR article explained that researchers indicated, “...that doesn’t mean preschool should necessarily be targeted toward poor or disadvantaged kids. ‘Part of what may render a pre-K classroom advantageous’ for a poor student or a child learning English, ‘is the value of being immersed among a diverse array of classmates.’”
It has been my experience that even children from homes with more resources appear to benefit from the more formal preschool/pre-K structures and the increased social interaction the classroom setting just naturally provides.
Shouldn’t we invest in our wee ones?
Isn’t that something we can all agree on?
Okay, there are details to work out. Notwithstanding, we can figure those out.
However, by providing daycare, preschool and pre-Kindergarten we help support parents. It is likely that many parents – mostly moms – could either return to work or join the labor force for the first time. Given that we are in the midst of a dire worker shortage, that would boost the economy.
Plus, guaranteeing that our tots have access to early education will help prepare them to take advantage of K through 12 and the schooling – college – that follows. We need to make certain that our population – the entirety of our population is well educated.
That is unless we do not care if our nation loses its edge as a world leader.
GK-9 now wishes she had the advantage of pre-K. She is struggling – for the moment – with some school work.
However, knowing GK-9’s determination and her teacher’s skills, I am certain she will be back on track very soon.
Not every child can be as lucky as she is.
Why would we wish to simply ignore children, when we have the resources to ensure every child’s success?
