EAST PALESTINE — Rick Tsai is standing knee-deep in the briskly flowing Lesley Run creek, a mile downstream of where the massive derailment happened in this Columbiana County village. He’s wearing thick blue rubber gloves, heavy boots and a respirator, and he is intent on seeing if the chemicals detected earlier are still visibly present.

Tsai lifts a sizable rock, and a milky purple surface emerges in a burst of percolating bubbles. The substance travels toward a deeper pool of water; the petroleum-based chemicals linger, floating and swirling against the ragged shoreline.

Salena Zito is a CNN political analyst and a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner. She reaches the Everyman and Everywoman through shoe-leather journalism, traveling from Main Street to the beltway and all places in between. To find out more about Salena and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.