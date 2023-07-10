On May 13th, 1939, the SS St. Louis, a luxury cruise ship, departed Hamburg, Germany bound for Cuba, where its 937 passengers, most of them Jews fleeing Hitler’s Germany, expected to gain entry into the United States. After weeks at sea, likely filled with a mixture of uncertainty and hope, all but 29 of the refugees, most of whom had used their savings to pay for their Cuban visas and the trip, were refused entry.

A week after arriving, the ship pushed toward Florida in the hope that the American government would welcome them.