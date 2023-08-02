OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Yellow Freight, one of the oldest trucking companies in America, located here in this Johnson County city, hit the end of the road Friday when both union and nonunion office workers at the facility were told they had been laid off.

It was an announcement that comes days ahead of an expected bankruptcy filing by Yellow — a rumor that has caused freight customers to cancel orders and Yellow’s stock to plunge as the probability of liquidation has escalated in recent weeks.

