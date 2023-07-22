Ever since Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro put the kibosh on his campaign promise that would have assisted students shackled in poorly performing public schools with $100 million in Lifeline scholarships, plenty of ink has been spilled arguing his budget flip-flop.

Shapiro’s line-item veto will have to wait until Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward reconvenes the Senate on Sept. 18, unless he flips back, which is an overdose of wishful thinking.