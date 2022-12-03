In between Veteran’s Day and trying to find a Thanksgiving Day turkey under $50, the 8th billion resident on this third rock from the sun was born. Many claim this unprecedented number that has been on the horizon is proof that time is setting rather than rising on humanity.

At Christmas two millennia ago, the world’s population was about 300 million. Fast forward to 1804 when it topped one billion. Humanity has more than quadrupled since the turn of the 20th century, yet humankind is blooming in spite of its fallen nature thanks to better accessibility to food and medicine. United Nations demographers predict it will take 15 years to reach nine billion, and then 10 billion should arrive in the late 2050s.