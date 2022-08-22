Tuesday’s primary elections are a routine occasion of frustration for many Americans. August 16th, 2022 continued this trend. Central questions included ideas about the amount of power still wielded by Donald Trump, whether the accomplishments of the Biden administration have been promoted enough, and can election results be trusted?

Many pundits point to Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman defeating Rep. Liz Cheney as more proof that Trump is in control of the Republican party. Ten Republicans in the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection; four retired rather than face reelection, four lost to Trump-backed opponents, and two advanced to the general election.

Wim Laven, Ph.D., syndicated by PeaceVoice, teaches courses in political science and conflict resolution.