Consider infrastructure. What does it mean to you?
Is it roads, bridges and structures of concrete that are required to keep our economy and thus our nation functional?
That’s up for debate, apparently.
Can broadband systems – for improved internet speed and accessibility – be considered an economic necessity?
Broadband has never been included in a federally funded infrastructure project before, so why now? Isn’t it just some “new-fangled” trend? Can’t businesses that need the internet install their own broadband networks?
OK, that’s a point.
Actually, my granddad, back when I was but a sprout, would likely have said that electricity was a luxury for the rich to afford if they wanted it.
Electricity was late coming to some of the back-hill spots of West Virginia, in the post World War II era. I recall, as a primary school pupil, visiting granddad’s relatives who still read by kerosene lanterns.
In fact, in some areas, paved roads were a relatively new phenomenon, even then. Horses hadn’t needed paved roads.
Imagine how our interstate commerce would have suffered had President Eisenhower and leaders in the 1950s eliminated “new-fangled” items – such as the Turnpike – from federal funding.
Based on past history and our leaderships’ foresight in seeing the need to invest in projects that benefited our future, we – and our current leaders – should be advocating to retain the broadband proposal in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.
Projects that require the deployment of multiple telecommunications equipment and technologies across our great nation – reaching remote areas – can best be completed and monitored through federally directed programs. The government has the network to more efficiently initiate and complete major projects.
Today’s telecommunications are not just a “new-fangled” fad. We cannot afford to fall behind other countries in terms of our communication capabilities.
Our nation needs to be crisscrossed with broadband services that provide high-speed internet access to our commercial businesses in order for those enterprises to compete on the world stage. Public institutions, including schools, must also have access and private homes need the same services. It is imperative that we improve accessibility to high-tech services nationwide.
As the past year has demonstrated, there are families, throughout our nation, who do not have adequate access to the internet. Their school-aged children suffered this last year, because they could not access Zoom in order to engage in remote schooling during the pandemic shutdown.
It is a fact: Our offspring are our nation’s future!
We need to ensure that all of our nation’s children receive quality education. We cannot afford to ignore the children.
Given that children are our future, we need to willingly invest in their education.
President Biden plans to add public pre-K for 3- and 4-year-old children. All of the studies I have seen indicate that pre-K gives kids a boost that benefits them throughout their school years and beyond. Thus, the additional pre-K investment should prove worthwhile.
The President also plans to offer two years of public supported community college to high school graduates. Again, education beyond high school benefits its recipients in an increase in their eventual earning powers.
Plus, this expansion of our educational system will provide our nation’s businesses with an advantage in competing in the international market.
In years past, we have had a history of quality education. We do not want to lose that advantage.
About those roads and bridges, yes absolutely, they are a part of infrastructure and should be addressed. Our nation’s transportation system is definitely in need of improvement. It’s likely that you – at least occasionally – travel roads or cross bridges that need repair. Decrepit bridges are particularly hazardous – and scary.
We do not want to be like the proud new homeowners, who – over the years – refuse to spend on necessary maintenance and upgrades to keep their home from falling down around them. If they are too stubborn and wait too long, they risk letting their domicile diminish to a point where it will require more dollars to repair the house than the home is worth.
We must save our hard (concrete) infrastructures before they decay to a point where the cost of rehabbing them will be even more exorbitant.
We don’t want to allow our roads, bridges, rails, water supply systems, and electrical power services to degenerate beyond reasonable repair. (As this past winter in Texas so aptly demonstrated, loss of electrical grid services can leave residents in severe danger during weather emergencies.)
We ignore our traditional infrastructures at our peril. Yet, we should not ignore “soft infrastructure” needs,
“These types of (soft) infrastructure make up institutions that help maintain the economy. These usually require human capital and help deliver certain services to the population. Examples include the healthcare system, financial institutions, governmental systems, law enforcement, and education systems’’ – Investopedia.
Humans are known to be resistant to change. It is difficult for us to add to our maintenance list.
As the world advances, investment in new technologies becomes essential to maintain our growth and eventual prosperity.
However, beyond catching up with the high tech, telecommunications world, we also need to ensure that our population is well educated, that they can obtain a full-time job in which they can earn a living-wage, and that childcare is available at a reasonable rate. Access to affordable health care should be every citizen’s right. Afterall, a healthy society helps ensure a thriving country and costs our nation less in the long run.
If the hard and soft infrastructure programs sound expensive, they are. Our “put-off-until-tomorrow” attitude over the past several decades has driven the price of repair and restoration up. If we include
“soft” infrastructure items in the plan it is certain that the final price tag will seem exorbitant.
So, it will be costly!
Yet, we cannot afford to – once more – ignore our nation’s needs.
Thus, we must figure out a way to pay.
Ah, yes, we come to those two appalling words – “tax increases.”
Actually, despite our urge to live on this land, if not for free, then nearly free, a tax increase is the answer!
The President has a plan. Reinstate taxes on large corporations and those making over $400,000 annually. For those of us at the $400, 000 and under, the percentage rates remain the same.
Some worry that the President’s plan will cause a severe economic contraction.
The trickle-down-theory of economics maintains that taxes on large corporations will stall the economy. However, ”... in a new study, David Hope of the London School of Economics and Julian Limberg of King’s College London lay waste to the theory. They reviewed data over the last half-century in advanced economies and found that tax cuts for the rich widened inequality without having any significant effect on jobs or growth. Nothing trickled down.
“Meanwhile, the rich have become far richer. Since the start of the pandemic, just 651 American billionaires have gained $1 trillion of wealth. With this windfall they could send a $3,000 check to every person in America and still be as rich as they were before the pandemic. Don’t hold your breath.” – Robert Reich, The Guardian, Dec. 20, 2020.
Have you seen or felt a positive impact from dollars trickling down from corporations to you? I can’t say that I have.
It seems logical, that since the wealthy have much more discretionary income than most of us have, that they do not need to and will not necessarily put more of those dollars back into the economy. They have the luxury of saving more.
Actually, history indicates that “build-up” economics with its higher taxes on our nation’s top earners does not have a detrimental impact on the economy.
“Build-up economics reached its zenith in the decades after the second world war, when the richest Americans paid a marginal income tax rate of between 70% and 90%. That revenue helped fund massive investment in infrastructure, education, health and basic research – creating the largest and most productive middle class the world had ever seen.” – The Guardian, Dec. 20, 2020.
That said, it would seem practical to increase the tax percentage rate on top earners. Those extra dollars can be used to help boost our nation’s overall health. Those dollars should be used to improve and to advance our infrastructure. Given that 55 major U.S. corporations pay $0 in taxes, – that’s zero dollars paid in taxes – which seems unfair to the rest of us taxpayers — increasing the percentage rate on their taxes and closing some gaping tax loopholes seems practical.
In any case, we cannot afford to skip investing in our nation.
Our governmental infrastructure projects need to catch up with where our society is actually functioning. Otherwise, we will not be able to compete here at home or abroad.
Time is wasting!
