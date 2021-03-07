Was it honest? Was it fair? Can we trust that the last general election truly did what it was supposed to do? Did it actually reflect the will of the people?
Out of 57 lawsuits claiming voter fraud against the Nov. 3, 2020 election, 50 were denied or dismissed by Dec. 10. Then, by Jan. 20, the other seven had been dismissed.
This most scrutinized U.S. election only determined that there was – in fact – no fraud.
Actually, since the last presidential election was the most monitored election in our history, it was difficult for anyone to cast extra votes or change ballots or in any way mess with the election results.
Yet, Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs, a Republican, reported that there are still many voters who distrust the system. Fuchs said, “’I have a Facebook feed of individuals who don’t trust the voting machines.” She went on to explain that the distrust arises because “...many believed Trump’s lies.”
According to a Feb. 28 NPR report, Fuchs noted that “Georgia’s repeated audits and recounts found two absentee ballots cast by dead people, out of 1.3 million absentee ballots and a total of about 5 million votes cast in Georgia. The secretary of state’s office is prepared to back reforms, she says, but only if they make sense.
Still, NPR reported that, “In Georgia, which President Biden won by nearly 12,000 votes, legislators are considering multiple bills to restrict voting. The most significant (being) House Bill 531...”
Recently amended, HB 531 restricted early voting to 17 days. Populous counties held more days than that in 2020.
Added to that, the bill puts limits on weekend voting.
Sunday voting “..is when Black churches in Georgia typically host a ‘Souls to the Polls’ events…” NPR, Feb. 28.
Reforming voting regulations makes sense, but the aim of the reform should be to make voting easier, not more difficult. Whereas, Georgia’s HB 531 actually appears to block voting thus making the polls less accessible.
The Brennan Center for Justice advocates streamlining voting.
“The voting process should be simple, convenient, and fair for everyone. But millions of Americans never make it on the rolls or to the polls, while hurdles like long lines, limited voting times, or malfunctioning voting equipment block many more. Communities of color, low-income communities, students, and seniors are especially vulnerable.” -Brennan Center, Feb. 28.
Reviewing current election reforms, the Brennan Center pointed out that, “...there are more than 250 bills in 43 states that seek to tighten rules…” --NPR, March 2.
Unfortunately, it does not appear that most states are on the path to making voting easier.
Early in February, I received my mail-in ballot request form. I had requested it last fall when I applied for my general ballot. Steven received his as well. We will fill the requests out and return them. The primary is May 18, so we have a little time, yet. However, even as we feel reassured that applying for our mail-in ballots guarantees that neither COVID-19, nor inclement weather, nor an unexpected event will interfere with us exercising our right to vote, still we will miss the semi-annual ritual of going to the polls, seeing neighbors – ones we know and even those we don’t. It’s a tradition we hate to give up. However, mail-in ballots are the future of voting.
Frankly, mail-in is every bit as secure as going to the polls.
Plus, it means all citizens can exercise their Constitutionally protected right to vote for the representatives of their choice.
So, we need, here in Pennsylvania – and nationwide – to review and upgrade our voting process.
We should add mail-in voting as a standard option. We should build in ample time for folks to request their mail-in ballots. Then, we need to establish a date by which mail-in ballots should be posted in order to guarantee the ballots arrive at the county’s election center by Election Day, at the latest.
A time frame and a method for pre-canvassing ballots should be established. Pre-canvassing simply means opening and removing the ballots from envelopes. Smoothing the ballots out so they can run through the counting machines would streamline the counting job. (Since, we are an instant-gratification culture, the quicker the count, the better.)
Still, we should not grow sloppy in handling the count. Verifying signatures before opening the ballots and placing the smoothed out ballots in a safe, secure place until count time on Election Day is paramount.
In the event of an unforeseen event, such as a weather emergency or even an interruption in mail delivery, there should be alternative options to address the disruption. It is incumbent on our local and state officials to see that nothing interferes with the ballot count.
Granted, establishing a smooth mail-in process sounds daunting, however it is needed.
Mail-in voting is not new. Five states have experience that our officials can tap: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
Oregon, has the most experience. Mail-in voting began there in 1987. Plus, voters have casted ballots exclusively by mail, since 1998.
It is likely that Oregon could offer some excellent advice about how to streamline voting and what pitfalls to avoid!
Naturally, there will be occasional glitches that will doubtless prompt complaints.
“Criticism is inevitable, but skeptics and supporters alike can look to the experience of Oregon for real answers. Perhaps the strongest evidence that the system is equitable, fair, reliable and safe is that in two statewide surveys I have conducted over the years, a nearly identical percentage of Oregon Republicans and Democrats strongly support voting by mail, and the same is true of elected officials in the state.” –Priscilla Southwell, Poli-Sci professor emeritus at University of Oregon.
Doubtless, his repeated inability to find valid proof of voter fraud in the last general election has the ex-president disappointed, even distraught.
Even so, the former president’s spirits should be lifted given that a golden figurine – a likeness of himself – was on display at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, last month.
Although, I must confess, I am perplexed. I cannot figure out if the former president’s supporters want to treat him like a mascot and just cheer for him and rub his golden head or if they actually want him to run for president, again. For, as we all well know, being president can be quite a daunting ordeal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.