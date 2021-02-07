They were intense. They acted smug, self content. They appeared to view themselves as heroes of some rough and tumble class-B flick, on a mission to rescue what? I don’t know.
Presumably, they were on a self-appointed mission to save an election.
They were high spirited, even jovial. Intent on flushing out their prey, they boasted about their nefarious plans for their victims.
Once inside those sacred halls where our government business is conducted, they frolicked about like a bunch of ill-behaved school kids, in the principal’s office after the principal stepped out.
Demonstrating their disdain for order they ransacked desks and rummaged through official papers and files.
One invader, Richard Barnett, 60-year-old, of Gravette, Arkansas,
plopped into a desk chair, swung his legs up, propped his feet on the desk, pointed at his legs, stuck out his tongue and before he was done, he liberated a piece of mail. Later he bragged about his escapades in the House Speaker’s office.
Many of the intruders proudly shared their exploits and announced their intentions to hang Vice President Pence and their desire to put a bullet in Speaker Pelosi’s head.
Can they really believe that it was okay to take people’s lives? Did they really feel that they had been so wronged that they had the right of life and death over others?
Who gave them the right to hang or to shoot our nation’s representatives?
Yet, they exhibited no shame. For that matter, they showed no concern that their actions were illegal, not to mention morally reprehensible.
I was not aware of how cavalier these people are. They appear to feel entitled to run roughshod over all the rest of us. On January 6, they were nonchalantly brutal!
Even if they believed that the votes were miscounted or the 2020 General Election was rigged, protests that set out with the aim of taking human life are not countenanced in our democratic-republic. Such gruesome behavior is standard in autocratic dictatorships!
Had they, instead, staged a set-in or formed a wall around the Capitol Building by locking their arms together, they would not be facing federal criminal charges and would likely have actually drawn more considerations to their grievances.
Perhaps their actions go deeper than merely an election. Perhaps the actions arise from a basic hostility toward people who look different than them. Gaged by their complaints, they have a deep fear that our country will treat those ”different” people equally.
Somehow, for some reason, equal treatment for all offends the Capitol invaders.
After their assault on the Capitol Building, after posing and prancing before news cameras as they boasted about their attacks against one of our nation’s sacred structures and against those who work there, most of the looters returned home and resumed life as usual. Some occasionally bragged to their hometown folks about their Washington, D.C. exploits.
Had the intruders been younger – say, teen-aged high school students – it is likely their local officials would have contacted their parents and explained that their children faced some serious criminal charges and even jail-time unless something could be figured out.
However, for some bizarre reason, many of the actual perpetrators of the January 6 crime – who are adults – were either ignored or released on their own recognizance – treated as though they had just incurred a couple of parking tickets. Louisiana and New Jersey stand out as just two of a dozen examples of local authorities who responded to the lawless actions as though those actions were “no big deal.”
Why? How did this happen?
Do we, now, accept such criminal behavior on the part of adults, but exact more stern justice on our nation’s children?
Good grief! Has our nation somehow turned upside down?
Should we tolerate behavior that, if it isn’t treason, certainly borders on treason?
