“What crosses the border is dangerous; the Southwest is our ‘exposed flank.’ There is a nagging fear that we’ve gone to sleep with the back door unlocked.” – Author and journalist Ted Conover

The right to seek asylum was incorporated into international law following the atrocities of World War II. Congress included most provisions of the Geneva Refugee Convention in the U.S. Refugee Act of 1980. Any person seeking asylum in the U.S. must meet the strict criteria under the provisions of the Refugee Act and must prove unequivocally that they are ‘’individually eligible’’ for U.S. asylum.