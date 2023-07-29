I didn’t make a mistake when I didn’t say “farm kid.” I mean every kid should at least try showing at local fairs and festivals once.
While I’m partial to livestock given my background, there’s always different events kids can participate in. The Troy Fair has vegetable and flower growing contests, baking competitions, photography and fine art contests, all on top of the actual livestock shows we know and love.
I think participating in a show at a local fair can be good for kids. While there are winners and blue ribbons and grand champions, there’s less of a competitive feel compared to interscholastic sports. And the contests give kids a different opportunity to express themselves and put effort toward something.
Regardless of what the snarky social media memes say, every kid really does deserve to feel like a winner, and getting a cute ribbon for your rutabaga can be the highlight of a kid’s week. We need to reinforce the idea that effort counts. Winning isn’t the only thing, putting your best foot forward and walking away with your head held high is an infinitely more important lesson than “if you aren’t first you’re last.”
Not to mention, at least in the livestock shows, there’s a clear financial incentive. A good livestock show like the one at Troy has dozens of businesses looking to spend some moldy money to buy neighborhood good will. And you know what? Our kids deserve to benefit from that. The gas companies used to be big spenders at youth livestock options when they were in the heat of drilling in our area, and the show kids made out like gangbusters. Who wouldn’t want their child to sell something well beyond market value?
The financial lessons here tell themselves, and it’s a good jump start to a youngster’s own financial independence in a world of low minimum wage and impossibly expensive college.
The lessons of loss are also important ones to tell. I watched several first-time show kids crying over their market steers and goats during the auction. Maybe losing such a trusted friend like that is too much for some kids and that’s ok too. Showing livestock is just a good way to introduce them to the idea that things don’t always last.
Anyway, that’s just my opinion. I never showed animals myself, but I hope to encourage my own children to. Because there are lessons to be learned, skills to be honed, and potential rewards to be reaped.
Matt Jennings is a staff writer at The Daily Review, as well as a seventh-generation farmer in LeRoy Township. He raises beef cows and crops with his family.
