I didn’t make a mistake when I didn’t say “farm kid.” I mean every kid should at least try showing at local fairs and festivals once.

While I’m partial to livestock given my background, there’s always different events kids can participate in. The Troy Fair has vegetable and flower growing contests, baking competitions, photography and fine art contests, all on top of the actual livestock shows we know and love.

Matt Jennings is a staff writer at The Daily Review, as well as a seventh-generation farmer in LeRoy Township. He raises beef cows and crops with his family.