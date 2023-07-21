A wave of exclusion is sweeping the nation, in state legislatures and federal courts, including the Supreme Court. Major targets of this marginalization are members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Last week, a federal appeals court affirmed Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. The American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement after the decision: “This ruling is beyond disappointing and a heartbreaking development for thousands of transgender youth, their doctors, and their families. ... We will continue to challenge this law until it is permanently defeated.”

While trans people are most openly and consistently in the crosshairs, another group is suffering as well: intersex people. A remarkable documentary called “Every Body” is now hitting theaters, exposing the extent of the abuse heaped on this community, highlighting the vibrant movement for justice and human rights for intersex people growing worldwide. “Every Body” is a powerful, must-see documentary directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Julie Cohen.

Amy Goodman is the host of “Democracy Now!,” a daily international TV/radio news hour airing on more than 1,400 stations. She is the co-author, with Denis Moynihan and David Goodman, of the New York Times best-seller “Democracy Now!: 20 Years Covering the Movements Changing America.”