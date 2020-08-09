It’s a centennial and thus an occasion to celebrate, but of course, this is not a normal year, so all of those commemoration plans got waylaid – thanks to the flu virus.
When Tennessee became the 36 state to ratify the 19th Amendment on August 18, 1920, women were finally ensured the right to vote. Or, as some folks used to say – and some, apparently, still say – were given the right to vote.
Of course, women were given no such thing. Yes, women obtained the right to vote, but it was not a gift. Suffragists fought long and hard — some might even say they fought viciously. Certainly, many who fought for the voting right did suffer.
Following our nation’s entry into World War I, on April 16, 1917, under Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, in June of that year, “...the police began arresting the protesters en masse. Convicted of offenses such as ‘disorderly conduct’ and ‘obstructing sidewalk traffic,’ they were imprisoned, in harsh and filthy conditions, at Occoquan Workhouse, in Lorton, Virginia.
“When the women were denied recognition as political prisoners, they went on hunger strike and guards subjected them to horrific force-feedings.” -The New Yorker, Aug. 3 & 10.
Those who were more moderate in their fighting for women’s vote did garner success dealing with politicians – who were, of course, male. However, it can in no way be said that women’s right to vote was given to them. No, it was a hard fought battle!
On the 100th year of women’s right to vote, we are faced with a quarantine that threatens to jeopardize, not only women’s, but everyone’s right to vote. It appears to especially imperil the voting rights of the elderly, Blacks, and those who are economically disadvantaged. Elderly folks – like myself – should not be out at the polls during this epidemic. We appear to be this virus’s main target.
Plus, apparently, depending on the state you live in, if you are Black, you may face obstacles – demands for voter’s IDs and for poll taxes. Of course, those with a shortage of funds – which is greater due to the epidemic – may struggle to get to the polls.
There is a way around these obstacles. Vote by mail!
I know, some leaders, including the President, have questioned the integrity of mail-in votes. Apparently, their worry is that folks will vote twice. Astonishing! As anyone who campaigns for candidates can likely attest, it is hard enough to get folks to vote once, muchless go to the trouble of sneaking around to cast a second vote.
As Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General, pointed out, “There is no indication that it (mail-in-voting) increases voter fraud. It increases voter participation.”
Perhaps getting mail-in votes counted in a timely fashion is a concern. If so, shouldn’t our leaders be figuring out and implementing ways to improve the counting speed. Possibly ballots could be mailed in earlier; counting could begin sooner? (Of course, there’s no rule requiring the count be done in a 24-hour period. And, in fact, in the Bush versus Gore election, it was Dec. 12, of 2000 before Bush became President-elect.)
Granted, the Postal Service may be overwhelmed by the avalanche of ballots this November. Normally, the Postal Service would rise to the task, but the newly appointed Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, apparently plans to refocus the service.
Postal workers were told, “... that under DeJoy, the post office is about to embark on what’s been called a long-overdue ‘operational pivot.’ It means that among other things, late-arriving mail will now be left behind by carriers and delivered the next day. Overtime will be eliminated.
“Those moves upset some workers, who take seriously the unofficial motto of the Postal Service that holds: ‘Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds’” -NPR, July 29.
This hardly seems the best moment to revise – in a restrictive fashion – the Postal Service. If anything, given the importance of our elections, this is the moment to lend the service a helping hand. After all, the Postal Service is a vital operation that functions without the benefit of our tax dollars. That’s right, the Postal Service is not funded by our tax dollars. Let’s not undermine the service when it is most needed.
When in doubt, seek expert advice.
Five states conduct all-mail elections: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Checking with those states might be wise. Perhaps election officials in those states can offer tips and guidance. Actually, time is running out. It would have been prudent to have already touched base with those states.
It is entirely likely that one day, all 50 states will hold elections via mail. It is practical. However, it will take time and effort to reach that point. The ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, could be said to have had its inception in the Seneca Falls Convention held in 1848. That change took time.
We, as a species tend to abhor change.
“The implacable reasoning was, ‘Women never voted before, why should they now?’ That same implacable reasoning applies, today. ‘We have never voted by mail before. Why should we start now?’ Really, it is a practical and — with today’s concerns – a safer alternative.” -S. Nevada, August 2.
Indisputably, mailing a ballot is easier than going to the polls and standing in line. I know from experience. I mailed my first ballot, during this last spring’s primary. Although, I do have a nostalgic attachment to going to the polls on Election Day. Still, I plan to vote by mail on Nov. 3. I doubt that the virus will be under control by Election Day.
To mark 100 years of women’s right to vote, we should all make this election the largest turn out in our history. Naturally, I hope every woman who is eligible – or rather who has the obligation – to vote, does so.
Sadly, yet unsurprisingly, in the Presidential election of 1920, women did not flock to the polls to exercise their hard won voting right! It obviously takes time to learn to exercise our rights. Although, since 1977, women have voted in greater numbers than men.
Your vote must be counted. Your vote helps determine who will lead our country and what direction our nation will take.
Everyone should vote.
For information on voting, go to: vote.org.
