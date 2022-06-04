Jan. 4, 2016, I stepped into The Daily Review’s Main Street offices for the first time. Climbing up that big, creaky staircase to the old newsroom, I didn’t know what to expect. I’d had lower level leadership positions and had filled in as a newsroom leader in the past, but this was a step up. In the case of that old office, many steps up. There was a staff I had yet to meet, a newsroom I had to learn the flow of, and parts of Bradford County I had to get to know better.
Now with a greater familiarity of central Bradford County and having worked with many different staffers and interns over the past six-and-a-half years, it is time to say goodbye.
Friday was my last day at The Review. Today’s edition is the last that I have watched over as editor-in-chief as a I prepare to start a new opportunity next week a little more out of the spotlight.
When getting ready to venture on a new path, it’s not uncommon to find yourself looking back. There are many memories that I will cherish, from having a reporter interviewed by phone on HLN’s Crime and Justice with Ashleigh Banfield to realizing our old newsroom at 116 Main St. had a metal rotating door that looked straight out of a sci-fi movie and led to a long neglected dark room. There’s also introducing Wally the Intern (a gimmick inspired by an old radio internship) to Sound Off, seeing Frankie Ramos’ fruit sculptures, serving with the United Way of Bradford County, winning some Keystone Press/Media Awards and, as a fan of Broadway, getting to do a story on our hometown Broadway star, Lucas Steele.
Were there challenges? Of course! You have a few reporters trying to cover a large geographic area, countless emails to comb through every day, maintaining a work-life balance in a career where the hours of some days’ shifts might not be clearly defined, trying to find that central line of interest among 5,000 to 7,000 readers … and then there was COVID-19. At least The Review newsrooms weren’t haunted like the one I came from.
Still, I’ve been able to meet a lot of great people during my time here, even as someone who isn’t the most talkative in person. You all have helped make this experience a great one overall and I am truly thankful for the conversations, suggestions, and support over the years.
