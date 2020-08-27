The Democratic National Convention kicked off on Aug. 17 and conveyed a predominant mantra of destruction and disarray directed not only at President Trump’s time in office, but at our country’s basic principles.
Each speaker ripped Trump for failing to protect us as American citizens and his supposed no interest in “putting in the work” as stated by former President Barack Obama, but conveniently left out how this was supposedly achieved.
Perhaps it was when his administration announced limited travel between foreign nations and declared the coronavirus a public health emergency. Or when thousands of medical supplies such as ventilators and masks were distributed throughout the U.S. and to other countries, such as the U.K. and Iran.
Appeasement is lethal on the world stage with terrorists and Trump has shown no hesitation in bringing top terrorist leaders, such as Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, to justice.
If it had been left up to Democrats to decide, our cities and country would be left in shambles. This has become a reality for many blue states through the lack of leadership by democratic governors as shown by their response to the riots that have swept the country. The damages go far beyond mere monetary expenses; small businesses were obliterated all in the name of Black Lives Matter (BLM) leaving countless Americans without entire livelihoods that were built on trust, diligence, and painstaking, backbreaking labor. The so called “peaceful protests” that erupted on a national scale took an innumerable amount of innocent lives producing more death and annihilation in American cities, which is not productive or morally acceptable. Democrats instead sat on their laurels and watched as our cities fell to anarchy and will continue to do so as Biden’s VP choice, Kamala Harris, vows to enforce gun control across the board. Where will we be left without our Second Amendment freedom to protect our homes, businesses, and children? Again, this idea eradicates what John Locke professed about how our rights as people are not given to us by the government. Rather, these rights are inherent and God-given, and the government is the vehicle through which those rights are protected.
The denial of reality that was reiterated during the DNC speeches only proves the crux of the problem with the left: their aim to slowly chip away our basic freedoms by employing an all-powerful government structure. The Biden and Harris duo will only narrow our choices for our healthcare providers, ban key industries such as fracking taking away millions of jobs, mandate mask wearing for months, if not years, proliferate abortion and Planned Parenthood’s market of baby parts, and spike taxes upward for “free” benefits with the first two years of college. Harris has shown her cards and twisted efforts at playing politics and changing the narrative for personal gain. She was once an avid opponent of Biden and believed his sexual assault accusers and his racially charged past.
As our country inches closer to election, I ask readers to self-educate about who they are voting for and what repercussions could ensue if the choice is made only based on feeling, and not fact.
