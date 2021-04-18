The defense rested its case in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, last Tuesday.
At that moment, there appeared to be “no reasonable doubt!”
How could the jury find the defendant, Officer Derek Chauvin, less than guilty of murder?
The testimonies were “...unprecedented.”
Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore City State’s Attorney, observed, “You have police officers. You have training officers. You have the police chief who is willing to testify in direct opposition to Chauvin’s extensive use of force. That does not happen every day.” –CNN, April 10.
Truly, such a lineup of police testifying against a fellow officer is extraordinary.
CNN in an April 10 report, noted that “The piercing of the ‘so-called blue wall of silence’ – an unwritten code that has long restrained cops from implicating fellow officers accused of misconduct – in one Minneapolis courtroom has been widely praised following a summer of protest, unrest and a social reckoning with American systemic racism.”
Indeed, the murder trial of Derek Chauvin is following an unusual pattern compared to many past trials where police officers and entire police departments seemed to take an oath of silence regarding the accused officer’s crimes.
In the trial, held in Minneapolis, Chauvin stands accused of the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd.
“NAACP President Derrick Johnson said the police chief’s decision to immediately fire Chauvin and then testify against him sets the example for how law enforcement can begin to weed out rogue officers.”
“We hope their testimony is as compelling to the jury as it is to us,”
Johnson said of the police witnesses. “I don’t see how there is any reasonable doubt.” –CNN, April 10.
When the prosecution rested its case against Chauvin, there seemed there was “no reasonable doubt.”
So, should we simply have wrapped up the trial, then and there? Dismissed the defense counsel? Saved tax dollars? Convicted the accused?
How many of us watched the video of Officer Chauvin pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds? How many times have we winced as we rewatched the excruciating video? Did we observe the bystanders? Were they violent, or did they actually exhibit an overwhelming sense of helplessness?
The video – in and of itself – appeared to provide proof positive of the crime.
Officer Chauvin’s nonchalant demeanor was blatant. His left hand was shoved casually into his left pants pocket. His facial expression spoke volumes. It was haughty! In fact, if Chauvin experienced any fear that the handcuffed George Floyd might be dangerous, the officer’s entire bearing did not exhibit it.
How can any of us watch Officer Chauvin’s apparent disdain for Floyd’s wellbeing and not conclude that the officer was guilty of flagrant disregard?
We might ask, “Why waste more time?
We might ponder, “What is lost if we skip the rest of the trial including the defense and the concluding summations?”
We are a nation that – at least – gives lip service to justice. We cannot afford to eliminate our right to trial by a jury of our peers. We cannot relinquish our sacred right to the presumption of innocence. If we surrender those rights for even one defendant, we erode our judicial system! Granted, it is an imperfect system, but if we relinquish those rights for one individual – no matter how guilty he/she appears to be – then we put all of us in jeopardy of losing those rights.
I do not want to cede my right to trial and the presumption of innocence.
No, I’ve no plans to commit any crimes, but that does not ensure that I – or one of my loved ones – will not at some point stand falsely accused.
Thus, it is imperative to see Officer Chauvin’s trial through to its end. Indeed, we hope that the jury sees the realities of the case. We hope that the jury’s decision is valid.
Frustratingly, the jury’s decision must be unanimous – all 12 jurors – in order to convict. Indeed, that gives us pause. It only requires one jury member to suffer a niggling bit of doubt of the accused’s guilt. Perhaps, that person is – unknowingly – biased. Then, that lone juror can vote to acquit. Case closed!
Still, we must abide by that need for unanimity! It is the only way to assure that we do not convict someone who is innocent.
Unfortunately, in our past, too often officials have been allowed to walk away free, even when proof of their guilt was irrefutable. Indeed, our past is riddled with cases of accused – who were white – going free after murdering someone of another race – usually that someone is Black.
What this trial — regardless of its conclusion — is doing is helping place the issue of justice for all, no matter the individual’s race, in the national spotlight. The trial is helping focus on our judicial system’s inequity.
Sadly, although, not surprisingly, as we were pondering the need for Officer Chauvin to retain his presumption of innocence and his right to trial by his peers, other cases of contempt for Black rights grabbed the headlines.
Two videos provide more proof that our policing systems – nationwide – are in need of help. Our policing systems desperately need reformed!
The first video, of a traffic stop, last December, shows two Windsor, Va. police officers treating a U.S. Army second lieutenant as though he is an escaped convict. In the course of the traffic stop, one peace officer pepper sprayed the Lieutenant. Watching the video makes us cringe.
The video shows emotionally charged, antagonist police officers. In the video, it was the Lieutenant who repeatedly attempted to de-escalate the situation. The Lieutenant’s only crime appears to be one of being the wrong color. It is hard to imagine those police officers being so verbally and physically abusive, if the Lieutenant had been white.
Again, we asked, why? Why did the police officers feel the need to behave so aggressively?
Two days after the Virginia video made news headlines, another video grabbed the headlines. It showed a Brooklyn Center, Minn. police officer shooting and killing a young Black man during a traffic stop on the Sunday afternoon of April 11. (The incident took place 10 miles north of the Chauvin trial.)
Granted, the police officer thought she had grabbed her taser; she immediately realized her mistake; the shocked sadness in her voice was painfully palpable.
Despite her cry of regret, the question looms, how, with 26-years of experience on the police force, did she make such an enormous and egregious mistake? After all, she had trained the force’s rookie cops!
Beyond that, the critical question remains: Why would she – or any police officer – resort to such extreme force for a traffic stop? Did protocol dictate that the suspect be handcuffed and tased? Ok, so there was a misdemeanor warrant issued on the victim. Even so, should a warrant result in an individual’s death? Plus, consider the fact that the original reason for the stop was an expired vehicle sticker registration. Really, that’s a reason to stop someone in this age of COVID given that, across our nation, state motor vehicle bureaus are struggling to issue renewals?
Again, we must ask ourselves, did the fact that the victim was Black have any bearing?
Those awful videos appear to underscore our nation’s problem. The problem is not just an epidemic of “bad or rouge cops”!
It is time that our police departments take responsibility for “rogue officers.” Departments need to re-evaluate their approaches and their training procedures. Departments will likely find that they need to change their offices’ cultures. Guidelines need to set standards that recognize everyones’ – regardless of the suspected crime – right to be protected. Equally important, those rights must stand no matter the suspect’s color!
Greater emphasis must be placed on the department’s tone. The tone should require that officers protect and serve! That is their first duty! That should infuse the entire staff’s attitude.
However, we cannot hold police departments totally liable for “the death of Blacks by cops.” No! We – as a society – are responsible!
Fortunately, many police departments across our nation are starting to evaluate and to reform.
As the police work to improve their departments, it is up to us – as a society – to face our own culpability and to enact change. That means facing our country’s systemic racism. That means making changes.
No, it is not easy to focus on our own bias, to accept our own deeply embedded prejudices, but we must!
Although Officer Chauvin got his day in court, George Floyd and Daunte Wright — and many others who have been victims of our fatal police forces — had justice yanked away from them.
Hopefully, the spotlight on the trial of Officer Chauvin, along with the multitude of painful videos in which Blacks were abused and – in many instances – killed will make us (yes, painfully) aware of our egregious attitudes and prompt us to wrestle with those biases and to reform ourselves.
We must change if our nation is to survive, much less thrive!
