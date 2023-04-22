Farmers: the original conservationists
Since we first mastered keeping seeds through the winter to plant again in the spring, farmers have been conservationists.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 6:47 am
Farmers: the original conservationists
Since we first mastered keeping seeds through the winter to plant again in the spring, farmers have been conservationists.
That’s not to say we haven’t stumbled in our responsibilities as stewards of the land. History is full of instances where we moved too fast, plowed too deep, left a mess in our wake.
The fourth largest lake on Earth used to be the Aral Sea; it’s tributary rivers were diverted in the 1960’s to grow cotton, so now an area of 26,000 square miles is largely polluted desert.
Then there was the time we plowed too much in a particularly dry spell in the western states and the Dust Bowl occurred, and we almost wiped out the bald eagle because we fell in love with DDT as a pesticide.
Farmers were described by radio host Paul Harvey as “caretakers of God’s planned paradise.” As caretakers, its important to remember our stumbles and hubris and take accountability for them so that we can move on.
Managing soil, taking care with chemicals, conserving water. These are our jobs just as much as raising beef, milking cows, and harvesting wool and eggs. It may not be fair that we — the ones who feed the world — also shoulder this burden, but it’s one we must take up regardless.
The good news is there’s lots of help. Conservation districts will work with farmers to prevent manure runoff. C.R.E.P. will pay you to plant trees on vulnerable ground like stream banks. There’s a million ways to save money and the environment.
So take pride this Earth Day. No one has a more intimate knowledge of Earth than you. Keeping it happy and healthy will keep everyone else the same.
Happy Earth Day
Matt Jennings is a staff writer at The Daily Review, as well as a seventh-generation farmer in LeRoy Township. He raises beef cows and crops with his family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.