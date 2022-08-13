“We believe in the rule of law. That’s what our country is about, and no person is above the law,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie during a TV interview on Tuesday in an attempt to justify the unprecedented thuggish FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach home on Monday.

If that’s the case — that we’re all “equal” under the law, as Pelosi says — what penalties will her husband, Paul Pelosi, face for allegedly drunk driving?

