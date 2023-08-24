As I noted in my column of several weeks ago, it’s a plus for everyone that Donald Trump will not show for the Republican debate.

And now it’s official. He’s not showing up.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the weekly television show “Cure America with Star Parker.” To find out more about Star Parker and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.