The news goes up and down and turns hot and cold. The news about immigrant families imprisoned at our southern border and the children who died there in captivity was on front pages everywhere last fall, but has turned ice cold today.
Newspapers, radio, and TV have been hardly able to deal with the news from Washington — the impeachment and trial of President Trump, dangerous threats to the rule of law, Attorney General William Barr, investigations of Rudy Giuliani, the Democratic election campaigns in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.
Yet, all the while, what has been happening to immigrants in concentration camps and prisons at our southern border has all but fallen out of the news. At least eight children have died of infectious diseases while in detention there.
Writing in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and from Stanford University are calling on the Trump administration to require lifesaving flu shots for children in Customs and Border Protection custody, citing the deaths and warning that detention centers have become tinderboxes for infectious-disease outbreaks.
In the past year, thousands of immigrants have been quarantined because of influenza, mumps, and chickenpox outbreaks. “Such incidents should not come as a surprise,” the researchers say. “Children and adults are being held in crowded conditions without adequate sanitation or medical care. They are crammed into detention centers that are sometimes stretched to five times beyond their maximum capacity. Investigations suggest that most detainees lack facilities to wash their hands before eating or after using the toilet.
“Mandatory influenza immunization is just one step toward improving conditions for detainees,” the researchers say. “Children detained by the federal government face many dangers, in part owing to the actions of an administration that appears to be using their suffering and its subsequent publicity as a deterrent to additional migration. Forcibly separated from their parents and denied adequate sanitation and bedding within detention centers, they face assaults on their basic human rights. Implementing mandatory influenza immunization would be an important action against a preventable illness.”
Influenza vaccine is simple to administer and has very low risks; even for immigrants who already had flu shots, there are no consequences from getting a new vaccination against the flu, yet Trump’s Customs and Border Protection agents have ignored that medical practice.
In December, a humanitarian group called Doctors for Camp Closure protested the administration’s foot-dragging by arriving outside a California detention camp with enough supplies to administer flu shots to 100 children at no cost to the government, but the vaccines went unused. An agency spokesperson claimed that a flu vaccination program wouldn’t have made sense because detained children weren’t being held longer than 72 hours. But the inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security found that officials were violating the law, jailing children for twice that amount of time and some for as long as 10 days or more.
Nearly nine months after the Trump administration officially rescinded its policy of separating migrant families who illegally crossed the border, more than 200 immigrant children had been taken from parents and other relatives and placed in institutional care, with some spending months in shelters and foster homes thousands of miles away from their parents.
