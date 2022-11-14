As the fallout from the 2022 midterm election is being sliced and diced, another day on the November calendar just as significant was upon us – Veteran’s Day.

Decades ago, on the collegiate quad a fellow student asked if I was going to pledge a fraternity. I told him I was already pledged. He asked me which one and I told him “Semper Fidelis.” He was unfamiliar. I explained they are a proud bunch with few members. He seemed satisfied with my answer and as part of his fraternal initiation during “rush week” went about his way hauling his mandatory multicolored brick and self-styled funky hat to all his classes.