My first encounter with an American Red Cross (ARC) phlebotomist came at the behest of a drive being run by the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius in Danville. Being a neophyte on the blood donor circuit, I was approached by one of the older sisters who was able to cajole me into becoming a committed donor.
How do you tell a five foot, 80-year-old sainted woman, no?
Besides, their after-donation snack bar rivaled the counter at Rita’s Bake Shop in Shamokin. I found myself on the hook for the next drive as the signup sheet accompanied those prized baked goods.
The longtime signup sheet is history, a relic of a bygone era that has now gone digital. And that is one of ARC’s problems. Foregoing something that simple like a paper signup sheet presented to donors right after donating has only served to complicate matters. Donors are now expected to sign up directly online. Another problem is when the time for the next drive is not yet posted on the ARC website.
What’s that saying about out of sight?
At my last donation on May 12, I was informed that my next earliest date of eligibility was July 7, as there is a 56-day wait between donations of whole blood. However, the next drive in Elysburg at the same location was slated for July 5. The drives in Elysburg have always been coordinated to counter when the present donors were next eligible.
Surely, the July 5 date must be a mistake. Who would schedule a drive just two days short of all those who gave which was nearly 50-donors at the same location – especially following an extended holiday weekend.
Initially, I emailed ARC and after not hearing back, I followed up with a call. I was promptly informed that the date would not change despite the fact that not one of the donors from the last drive in Elysburg would be eligible. Next, I contacted the church hosting these two consecutive drives who also contacted ARC and were told the same – that the drive would still commence as scheduled, July 5.
Blood drives are a commonplace and much-needed community service that provides for so many over such a large venue. After each drive, I receive emails informing me on how my donation has helped a child in upstate New York, an elderly person in Scranton and an accident victim in New Jersey. How often do you hear how blood supplies are running low especially during the summer months, and, in particular, over the holidays?
With only two weeks remaining and 51 donor slots available for July 5, only one time slot was reserved. For six weeks this was the case. Then two weeks before the drive was set to commence – the date changed to July 7 making all those who donated at the last drive – eligible.
What happened?
In another call to ARC, I was told I would be put in touch with someone who would tell me what prompted the change after the passage of six weeks.
No answer was received.
Perhaps realizing the lack of donors and the waste of money, time and resources that was to result induced someone to enact some common sense and revisit the issue as to why no one had signed up.
Six weeks of bureaucratic inertia, systematic directives, and ignoring an obvious concern with an attainable resolution was finally resolved and the winner was the common good.
Granted, there are other drives around the area after the fact, but to alienate this group of nearly 50 people for six weeks who were accustomed to donating in the same venue like clockwork, not only would disrupt a much-needed blood flow but have a ripple effect that would be felt throughout the tri-state region.
ARC wants you regardless of sex, age, or gender, which they still recognize as male and female meaning they trail Facebook by 56.
The remnants of COVID however still linger having affected the recovery snack table where ARC’s standard snacks pale in comparison to any church lady’s assorted baked goods and iced tea that for all intents and purposes remains on ice.
Perhaps ARC needs to address that next.
