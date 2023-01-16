New Year’s Day offers a new beginning and a time to set goals. For the African American residents of the village of Rosewood, Florida, 100 years ago, however, Jan. 1, 1923, was the beginning of a week of terror and mass murder, as a white mob descended on the mostly Black town, burning it to the ground. No one was ever prosecuted or held accountable for the Rosewood massacre, and it was quickly erased from public awareness until an enterprising reporter uncovered its hidden history 60 years later. This week, descendants of massacre survivors and others are gathering in Rosewood and in nearby Gainesville to mark the centennial of the slaughter and the resilience of those who escaped.

Rosewood was a town where many African American families owned their homes. While still under the yoke of Jim Crow, the settlement was largely self-sufficient — a place where Black families could achieve economic independence. The massacre was triggered when a white woman in the nearby town of Sumner claimed she had been assaulted by a Black man. A posse of white men launched a manhunt that continued for several days, culminating in a confrontation at a Rosewood home. A Black woman and two white vigilantes were killed. During this time, the Black residents of Rosewood fled, mostly into the surrounding forest and swamps.

