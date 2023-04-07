History was made this week when Donald Trump became the first president to be criminally charged. He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He has yet to be indicted, however, for the far more serious offense of promoting an insurrection and attempting to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election. Most prominent Republicans have refused to criticize Trump for any of his alleged crimes.

The traditional view that fascism can’t happen here seems obsolete as the Republican Party appears increasingly comfortable embracing authoritarianism. Several elections this week remind us that “democracy” is not a noun but a verb — the outcome of collective efforts, not just on election day, but every day.

Amy Goodman is the host of “Democracy Now!,” a daily international TV/radio news hour airing on more than 1,400 stations. She is the co-author, with Denis Moynihan and David Goodman, of the New York Times best-seller “Democracy Now!: 20 Years Covering the Movements Changing America.”