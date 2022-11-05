All 435 seats in the U.S. House and 35 seats in the U.S. Senate will be contested Tuesday including two-thirds of all state governors and hundreds of state seats.

Historically, the party that has the presidency loses seats in the following midterm election. Back in 2010, it was a shellacking for Democrats losing 63 seats in the House, and six in the Senate. Only a third of Senate seats are up every two years with 21 Republican and 14 Democrat seats up this year.