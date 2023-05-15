Underpaid app workers are facing more pressure to accept risky clients. That’s putting them in danger.

In recent months, stories of rideshare drivers and delivery workers carjacked, robbed, or even killed on the job have made headlines around the country. Now, growing research shows that there is an all-out crisis in app-based work.

Veronica Avila is the deputy director of worker campaigns at the Action Center on Race and the Economy (ACRE). Mariah Montgomery is the national campaigns director at PowerSwitch Action. This op-ed was adapted from Inequality.org and distributed for syndication by OtherWords.org.