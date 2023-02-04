Many question where leftist ideology ceases and communism commences. The answer can be found in the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The WEF is one of those European events that registered only a blip on the American news’ radar, but rest assured, their ideas and influence is pedaled nonstop – globally.

Klaus Schwab, who resembles and sounds like a James Bond villain, runs the WEF. In his manifest German accent, Schwab’s opening comments said humanity is the problem and the WEF’s managerial class of elites has the answers. Schwab, the patron saint of the WEF, claims to be a free marketer yet he leverages economic power on behalf of politics, relentlessly.