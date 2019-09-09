Ronald Reagan said we are never more than one generation away from losing our freedom. Now it seems we are never more than one election away. If you are unconvinced, then watching the astonishing six-minute testimony of Harvard researcher Dr. Robert Epstein is an absolute must (www.c-span.org/video/?c4808035/googles-election).
Under candid questioning from Sen. Ted Cruz, Epstein emphasized that his research found that Google’s 2016 election algorithms overwhelming favored Hillary Clinton.
How so?
Google manipulated 2.6 million votes to Clinton by highlighting negative stories about Donald Trump, while endorsing positive ones for Clinton. According to Epstein, that was “a rock bottom number.” Google’s prejudiced and weighted algorithms revealed that over 78 million votes were slanted toward Democrats, nationwide.
Moreover, the documentary, “The Creepy Line,” that is not to be confused with a Joe Biden meet and greet, underscores in startling detail everything that Epstein testifies about. The film’s title is a quote from former Google CEO Eric Schmidt as he explained his company’s goals: “The Google policy on a lot of things is to get right up to the creepy line and not cross it.”
Epstein emphasized this time and again that, “Google crosses the creepy line every day.”
Not to be left out is Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg who has been in the back pocket of the left since Facebook’s inception suppressing conservative articles ranging from the social, political and religious. Facebook also mandated advertisers to enlist as political organizations in order to advertise. Conservatives said this jeopardized their tax status as nonprofits.
In April 2018, Congress questioned Zuckerberg about his anticonservative bias to little avail.
So much for “neutrality” and all that overplayed drama over Russian-collusion fiction orchestrated by Democrats during the 2016 election.
“The Creepy Line” should be mandatory viewing for every American who needs to understand that “user privacy” equates to getting a prostate exam in the middle of Times Square a minute before midnight on New Year’s Eve. Every time you check that “I agree” box you voluntarily unlock and leave your own house.
Google and Facebook jeopardize free speech by deliberately skewing how content is presented, ranked, delayed, blocked, and censored. Manipulation is much easier and effective when one is clueless. They have no interest in changing their agenda, only masking it.
Moreover, Google software senior engineer Zachary Vorhies who worked at Google for eight years released hundreds of documents on the behemoth’s anti-conservative bias to Project Veritas that accomplished what other journalistic outlets have failed to do by shedding some much-needed light on Google’s anti-conservative bias.
In June, Vorhies provided Project Veritas documents detailing Google’s “editorial guidelines” that prioritize political correctness over “factually accurate representations” in search results. This included video of a Google executive saying how this was necessary for “preventing the next Trump situation.”
Vorhies did this as “an act of atonement, to make my conscience clear.” Shortly thereafter, Google sent him a letter with six demands, including “handing over his personal data.” It doesn’t end there as Vorhies said San Francisco police responded to his home on a “mental health call” as another way Google “intimidates employees that go rogue on the company.”
Prager University is another conservative website that has felt the Google squeeze as they have over 200 videos including five on the Ten Commandments that are restricted by YouTube – owned by Google. In August, Dennis Prager founder of Prager University, testified before the U.S. Senate about Google’s censorship being the greatest threat against free speech today.
Freedom of speech is one of the most fundamental human rights protected by our Constitution. If conservatives are limited or worse, banned from having an online voice, it is only a matter of time until the entirety of our First Amendment is swept into the dustbin of history.
Political ideology should have nothing to do with safeguarding our self-governing republic with the integrity of our electoral system – paramount and a bipartisan concern.
If politicians and in particular – Democrats – sincerely worried about the veracity of our elections, they would do something other than running down Russian collusion rabbit holes. The billionaire players in Silicon Valley have blurred the difference between the town crier and the town drunk and the nation is weaker and more vulnerable because of it.
