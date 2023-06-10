Another great exodus from the American metropolis is on.
From July 2020 to July 2022, the Economic Innovation Group reported over two million have fled the nation’s largest cities. At the top of the Democrat fiefdoms is New York City having lost 468,297 residents nearly the populace of Staten Island, which has the smallest population of the city’s five boroughs yet is still more than Miami.
During the last great American urban exit of the 1960s and 1970s, it was portrayed as “white flight.” No matter your race or creed, public safety and order is a must for any community to not only survive but thrive.
We caught the outgoing tide in the late ‘70s after my Dad retired from the NYPD at the height of the Death Wish days when Son of Sam prowled the night, while the city suffered a devastating blackout in a cityscape submersed in graffiti, grit, and a record number of homicides. The South Bronx burned just blocks from where the Yankees were roasting the Dodgers in the World Series, while some property owners could not even get basic insurance coverage.
With city and state taxes set to consume a pension earned over two decades patrolling the city’s streets, it was enough to shove a 46-year-old born and bred Brooklynite and his brood out of Dodge.
New York is far from alone. San Francisco lost 7.5% of their population, while the crime rate in Chicago is up 43% from last year. Democrats take for granted that corporations, entrepreneurs, and artisans will forever be attracted to their cities’ culture of dynamism and sophistication. These Democrat bastions refuse to lessen their chokehold of their toxic trifecta of high taxes, exorbitant housing costs and increasing crime.
Last week, State Farm Insurance announced they will no longer accept new homeowners’ insurance applications in California joining Allstate in foregoing the nation’s most populous state.
Where have we seen this before?
It is not just crime, tax burdens, or awful public education, but foregoing the basic human right of defending yourself and others. Marine Daniel Penny, who did just that on a recent Manhattan subway, faces criminal prosecution.
Decriminalizing turnstile jumping and ending stop and frisk, while supporting the defund the cops/ no bail/empty prisons movement are actually considered viable solutions. The Left destroys all they touch. There is no future for any locale that has no sense of right and wrong.
There is every reason to vote against this. Many urbanites are indifferent to crime, pollution, traffic, noise, housing, and utility costs as they are to casting a ballot. Turnout rarely exceeds 50%. Rinse and repeat is their creed as they won’t challenge the status quo.
Some are actually awakening from their longstanding woke stupor. These are perhaps the folks who would actually vote for change but have decided to move instead. This is a victory for those in office as it solidifies their power as their echo chamber reverberates even louder.
Taking a page from Democrat disciple Rahm Emanuel and not allowing a crisis to go to waste, Texas is helping replenish the population New York City lost by sending several recent busloads of migrants.
The tradeoff is a Democrat triumph: taxpayers replaced by illegals.
Then there is the NAACP with their farcical “travel warning” to avoid Florida ‘at the risk of their lives.” Every Floridian should write them a thank you note for all the fools that heed such bogus counsel.
Desperate New York Gov. Kathy Hochul took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal pleading with businesses to come to New York where abortion would be legal through all nine months of pregnancy. Gov. Gavin Newsom also has tried to entice businesses to California promising that not only would abortions be legal all nine months, but the state would even foot the bill. Using abortion as a sales pitch by both Hochul and Newsome, who, like Biden are “practicing Catholics” is beyond pathetic.
Hey, NAACP, Florida is much safer for the unborn than New York or California.
For those who have departed these leftist bastions by voting with your feet make sure your hands follow suit when you cast your next ballot.
