Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.