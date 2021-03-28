How much do you value your right to vote?
Do you take it for granted? Do you exercise that right during every election in which you are eligible to vote?
While I do value my right to vote, there were a few years – when I was much younger – that I ignored that valuable right/duty.
Actually, having watched some people – yes, Black voters, of course – being denied their right to vote, I should never have been so dismissive.
Following last November’s election, politicians, from various states, began drawing up bills to address what they characterized as rampant “election fraud.”
The mail-in voting process was identified as an extremely flawed procedure that permitted, unseen, yet widespread ballot-box stuffing.
Thus, mail-in voting is now a major target.
Georgia’s bill, for example, calls for the elimination of mail-in votes unless the voter can provide a valid excuse – such as illness or being required to be away from their voting precinct.
Arizona, despite a successful history of mail-in voting, has joined the effort to restrict mail-in.
“Republican lawmakers in Arizona have introduced at least 22 restrictive bills, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law. More than half the proposals address mail voting, with one particularly contentious bill seeking to kick infrequent voters off something called the Permanent Early Voting List, or PEVL. Arizona voters have been voting by mail for 30 years...” -NBC, March 20.
Texas and Florida are also engaged in putting together bills that will restrict voting rights.
“According to the Brennan Center, there are at least 253 restrictive bills under consideration in 43 states this year.” -NBC, March 20.
Yes, our state is involved in this effort, too.
Pennsylvania “...lawmakers have introduced at least 14 restrictive voting measures, including some that would require a state-approved excuse to vote absentee. A group of state lawmakers and election officials are separately working on an advisory board, established in March 2020, that is examining the state’s election laws.” -Pennsylvania Capital Star, Feb. 16.
Apparently the nationwide worries about election fraud are based on the last presidential election. Even though no court could find evidence of fraud, nevertheless, there are politicians who refuse to accept the courts’ findings.
Numerous reliable media outlets printed or broadcasted news confirming what Reuters published on Feb. 15:
“On Nov 27, 2020 a federal appeals court rejected a Trump campaign proposal to block Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania. At the time, Stephanos Bibas, on behalf of the three-judge panel wrote: ‘Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so.’ It added: ‘Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.’” -Reuters.
Even so, there are still senators and representatives elected to state legislative bodies who appear insistent on suppressing voting rights.
Shouldn’t they be making voting more accessible, not less?
Do these officials really believe that the former president won the election? They appear to hold that belief despite the fact that courts throughout our nation found no fraud. Those are courts with both Republican and Democratic judges on the benches.
It is hard to fathom how these officials still feel that the General Election was rigged when it was one of the most closely scrutinized, most intensely watched elections in recent years.
Shouldn’t our elected officials be ensuring that everyone who is eligible to vote actually gets to vote?
Unfortunately, our nation has a history of voter suppression.
On March 22, Congressman James Clyburn, who represents South Carolina, appeared on “The Beat” where he recounted to Ari Melber his efforts during the Civil Rights fight of the 1960s. The Congressman recalled how he marched to obtain and retain his and other Blacks’ rights. Clyburn emphatically explained that, “I don’t want my grandchildren fighting the same battles that I fought as a teenager...along with John Lewis and many others – going to jail trying to get the right to vote.”
Yet, in those states where Sunday voting has been permitted, a cadre of elected officials are making every effort to eliminate voting on Sundays.
If those officials succeed in getting rid of Sunday voting, churches that helped parishioners in need of transportation get to the polls will no longer be able to offer that service. Inevitably, some of those eligible voters will not make it to the polls. Naturally, the churches that will suffer the most from the Sunday restriction will be the ones that serve Black neighborhoods.
“We are seeing again and again this version of Jim Crow in a suit and tie,” voting rights activist Stacey Abram, of Georgia, said. –The Independent reported in its online March 11 edition.
Why do certain elected officials – yes, usually Republican, although, not usually moderate Republicans – want to eliminate drop boxes? Why are they focused on offering fewer polling days? Why do they want to shorten the hours the polls are open? Don’t they know that will generate longer lines and longer waits for voters at the polls? Don’t they care?
Last Thursday, Georgia became the first state to enact new voter restrictions, when Gov. Brian Kemp signed a legislative bill into law.
While the state’s bill does not eliminate Sunday voting, it made providing snacks or even water to voters who have been waiting in line illegal?
Seriously, how can providing water to voters, who may have waited hours under a hot sun, help promote voter fraud?
Truly, that seems absurd.
Regarding mail-in ballots, do these officials honestly believe that voting by mail cannot be trusted?
Don’t they realize that voting, in the not-to-distant future, will likely be done via computer, online? Who knows, those same officials may long for the “good ole’ days” of mail-in ballots.
Why are some of our representatives so intent on placing roadblocks in the voters path? Don’t they realize that it takes great effort to get folks to come out to vote? Why make it harder?
What are their motives for making it more difficult to vote?
Do they really believe that massive numbers of ballots are being cast by the dead? Those accusations that have proven false. Likewise, complaints about boxes of ballots being trashed, and about voting machines being rigged also proved to be false.
Is it those politicians’ intention to disenfranchise eligible voters?
Given that I voted by mail during the last election and plan to vote by mail in the coming primary on May 18, I worry that my vote could be tossed out under the pretense that mail-in votes are fraudulent. So, yes, the right to vote is of great value. We all need to secure that right and exercise it without fail!
Plus, we should be able to rely on our elected officials to represent us! We, the people, are – in fact those officials’ bosses. Thus, we have the right to fire elected representatives who obstruct our rights to vote.
Make sure you are registered for the Primary Election slated for Tuesday, May 18.
The primaries provide the opportunity for us, the voters, to select candidates who will run for offices in the general elections. It is in the primaries where we chose the politicians we would like to see in office.
There is a catch. You can only vote for candidates in the political party in which you are registered.
If you are registered nonpartisan you will not be able to vote for the candidates in the primary. Also, if you are registered as an Independent or with the Green Party it is likely you will not be able to vote for the candidates.
Of course, any registered voter may vote on constitutional amendments, ballot questions and any special elections that are on the primary ballot.
The deadline to register to vote is May 3.
The last day to request your mail-in ballot is May 11.
I have already requested mine because, as sure as I wait, I will forget until it’s too late.
Don’t let your vote get away from you! Guard it! Exercise it!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.